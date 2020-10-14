STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will not allow Imran Khan govt to 'sell land to China', says Pakistan Opposition

Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed the PIDA ordinance last month to facilitate reclamation and urban planning on Bundal and Bhuddo islands.

Published: 14th October 2020 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan government is under fire from the opposition for taking control of two islands previously under the regional government of Sindh province, with various politicians accusing the Imran Khan-led administration of planning to hand over these strategically-crucial islands to China as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) component.

Pakistan President Arif Alvi signed the Pakistan Island Development Authority (PIDA) ordinance last month to facilitate reclamation and urban planning on Bundal and Bhuddo islands, which are located south of Karachi, Nikkei Asia reported. Both islands are the largest along Sindh's coast.

The ordinance has drawn political uproar in Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of Sindh's ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, called the ordinance an illegal annexation. Sindhi ethnic nationalist politicians oppose PIDA because they believe the islands could be handed to China as another CPEC component.

"We will not allow you to sell our lands to China Communist Party," tweeted Zafar Sahito, vice president of the Jeay Sindh Thinkers Forum, which advocates for the independence of Sindh.

The CPEC though supported by Pakistan Army and the government has faced opposition by the general public of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Balochistan, which accused Beijing of invading on their land. Pakistan government has not paid heed to the people and shown zero tolerance to such views.

In May, the government banned Jeay Sindh Qaumi Mahaz-Arisar -- a party with an ideology similar to the Jeay Sindh Thinkers Forum. It was widely assumed that the party's hostility to CPEC was one of the reasons for the ban.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum (PFF), the largest union of fishermen in the country, has launched the Save Sea Islands Movement and is organising a flotilla off Bundal on October 15 to protest against the ordinance.

The PFF also protested the arrival of Chinese deep-sea fishing vessels last month and claims that 800,000 fishing jobs could be in jeopardy if the federal government persists with its island development plans.

Senator Kabir Muhammad Shahi, a vocal member of the opposition National Party based in the southern province of Balochistan, said the federal government is trespassing on local political turf in Sindh and Balochistan.

The National Party "will start demonstrations all over the country against this ordinance," he told Nikkei Asia.

The ordinance is helpful to Beijing's expanding economic ambitions in Pakistan, reported Nikkei Asia. Last month, Beijing nominated Nong Rang as its ambassador to Islamabad. "Unusually, he is a political appointee well versed in commerce and trade, and analysts believe this portends increased commercial and BRI activities," Nikkei Asia said in a report.

Meanwhile, analysts have indicated that the government is planning something and that is why the ordinance has been brought.

Mohan Malik, a visiting fellow at Near East South Asia Center for Strategic Studies in Washington, said the sudden way in which the two islands near Karachi have been placed under federal control shows that something is afoot.

Senator Muhammad Shahi is of the view that the ordinance is part of a bigger scheme to bring the coasts of Sindh and Balochistan under federal control. "Gwadar port and other key components of CPEC are in the coastal belt, and by putting them under federal control, provincial governments will be completely thrown out of CPEC," he told Nikkei Asia.

Some experts meanwhile contend that the islands are not in fact viable for development. Jahangir Durrani, a senior nature conservationist, told local media that disappearing mangroves and growing pollution have caused severe environmental damage that limits development potential.

Malik is also dubious about development possibilities given the deceleration of other CPEC infrastructure projects in Sindh and Balochistan. Plans for the islands, he said, "sound too ambitious at a time of pandemic-induced economic slowdown and resource-crunches."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Imran khan China CPEC PIDA ordinance Bundal and Bhuddo islands
India Matters
A flood-affected area in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: 2-days' holiday, citizens told not to come out of their homes
Representational image. (Express Illustration)
Indian economy to bounce back with 8.8% growth in 2021: IMF
Rising Covid infection among kids latest worry
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Purchase deal with firms only after Covid-19 vaccines prove effective: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Chief economist of the IMF, Gita Gopinath
Global growth expected to slow to 3.5%: IMF Chief Gita Gopinath
Flood water passing under Moosarambagh bridge after 13 gates of the Himayatsagar reservoir were lifted in Hyderabad. (Videograb)
Hyderabad Flooded: 11 dead, including two-month old, city waterlogged
Gallery
Eighteen people have died in Hyderabad city and surrounding areas due to the incessant rains till Wednesday afternoon. (Photo | EPS)
Hyderabad floods: Shocking photos from ground zero as Telangana battle incessant rains | Roads indented, vehicles washed off
People walk through a flooded road after Vijayawada witnessed heavy rainfall due to deep depression in the Bay of Bengal. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Incessant rain in Andhra Pradesh wreaks havoc
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp