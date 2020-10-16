STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Germany sees 7,000 new COVID-19 infections for first time

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s national disease control center, said early Friday that 7,334 new cases were confirmed in the previous 24 hours. That compares with 6,638 a day earlier.

Medical staff takes a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany

Medical staff takes a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN:  Germany has confirmed more than 7,000 new coronavirus infections for the first time, its second consecutive daily record.

Until this week, Germany’s highest recorded figure was nearly 6,300 in late March, though testing has expanded vastly since then. Figures tend to peak around the end of the week, but the latest reading underlines a sharp upward trend in recent weeks.

Earlier this week, the federal and state governments agreed to toughen mask-wearing rules and make bars close early in areas where infections are high.

Germany has confirmed more than 348,000 cases in total since the pandemic began, including 9,734 deaths — an increase of 24 compared with Thursday.

Comments

