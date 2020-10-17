STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belgium registers over 10,400 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise

The country's total tally has surpassed 202,100 infections and includes 10,359 fatalities.

Published: 17th October 2020 07:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 07:23 PM

A cleaner mops next to a homeless man at the Schuman metro station during a partial lockdown ordered by Belgium government in Brussels, Monday, March 23, 2020.

A cleaner mops next to a homeless man at the Schuman metro station during a partial lockdown ordered by Belgium government in Brussels. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

BRUSSELS: Belgium has registered nearly 10,400 new infections on October 13 marking the largest daily increase since the start of the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the Belgian public health research institute Sciensano said on Saturday.

According to the health authority, on Monday, a total of 9,250 infections were recorded, which was a dramatic surge compared to 2,380 cases confirmed the day before, while the number amounted to 10,369 on Tuesday. Within the context, the number of hospitalizations also continues to rise.

Earlier this week, the authorities introduced a curfew across the country, as well as decided to shut all cafes and restaurants for a month, along with other measures in a bid to contain the spread of the virus.

