STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Buddhist monks oppose Sri Lankan government's proposed 20A

They said that the 20A must be amended so as to retain the checks and balances of the presidency.

Published: 17th October 2020 04:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2020 04:23 PM   |  A+A-

Sri Lanka President

Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa (File photo |AFP)

By PTI

COLOMBO: Three politically influential Buddhist monks have joined the voices opposing the Sri Lankan government's proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution that aims to bolster the powers of the president, demanding that 20A must be amended to retain the checks and balances of the presidency.

The three monks, who are allies of the ruling Sri Lanka People's Party (SLPP), in a letter to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Friday said that the proposed change to the constitution would weaken the position of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa as well as powers of the Cabinet ministers.

They said that the 20A must be amended so as to retain the checks and balances of the presidency.

The move comes days after two Buddhist sects -Amarapura and Ramanna- in a joint statement, said that the proposed 20A would destroy the independence of the judiciary, the public service, the system of elections while undermining the independence of Parliament and members of Parliament individually.

The sects asserted that what is needed now is not 20A to reverse the 2015 adopted 19A, but action to formulate a new Constitution by fixing any weaknesses in 19A.

The government on September 2 gazetted 20A, the new proposed legislation that would replace the 19th Amendment introduced in 2015 that curtailed the powers of the president and strengthened the role of Parliament.

The opposition from the monks, who are known supporters of the Rajapaksa brothers, has come ahead of next week's parliament debate on the 20th Amendment.

The parliamentary speaker on October 20 will make the official announcement on the Supreme Court ruling on some 39 petitions, including one by the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), filed to verify the constitutionality of the amendment.

The two-day debate on the second reading of the bill is scheduled for October 21 and 22.

All petitions took the common ground that the 20A if enacted by repealing the 19A would impinge on the fundamental rights of the citizens.

The SJB said that the government had rejected their request to debate the amendment over 4 days.

The 20A is meant to annul the 19A which was seen as a pro-democracy, good governance amendment that called for checks and balances in the presidential system while making parliament more powerful.

The 20th Amendment proposes to restore full legal immunity to the president, removing the provisions made in the 19A to take legal action against the president.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa was elected with a mandate to abolish the 19A.

During the last November's presidential elections and last month's parliamentary elections, Rajapaksa said that the 19A had made governance difficult as it created a rift between the executive president and prime minister.

He was also critical of the 19A provision which barred dual citizens from contesting elections.

He had to renounce his US citizenship to contest the presidential election in November last.

His younger brother and SLPP founder and its National Organiser, Basil Rajapaksa, is a dual citizen of the US and Sri Lanka.

There are five from the Rajapaksa family already in the government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
20A Sri Lanka govt Gotabaya Rajapaksa
India Matters
The number of active cases of coronavirus infection remained below eight lakh for the second consecutive day. (File Photo | EPS)
Can't rule out possibility of second wave of COVID-19 during winter: Expert panel chief VK Paul
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chief Justice of India SA Bobde (Photo | EPS and PTI)
INTERVIEW | CJI must look into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana: Dushyant Dave
The scene of wall collapse from Mangalhat in Hyderabad's Old City. (Photo| EPS)
Hyderabad rains: Three die in separate incidents of wall collapse, electrocution amid downpour
IAS officer Pravimal Abhishek Polumatla with UPSC aspirants. (Photo| EPS)
This Arunachal Pradesh IAS officer is preparing an army of his own cadre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
NEET 2020 topper from Odisha Soyeb Aftab (Photo | EPS)
Meet NEET Topper Soyeb: The boy who scored 720/720 and created history
A still from Malgudi Days
RK Narayan's Malgudi Days comes to life as museum in Karnataka's Shivamogga
Gallery
IPL has moved past the half-way stage in the UAE. There have been some great performances as well as some middling efforts. In the midst of it all are the six Indian captains trying to corner glory. Here is a progress report of the Indian skippers...
From MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli: Here's how Indian captains have performed at IPL 2020 so far
As Kerala's young superstar Prithviraj turns 38, here is a look at his upcoming projects which has hooked the audience. (Photo| Facebook)
Happy birthday Prithviraj: 10 upcoming projects of Mollywood's most promising actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp