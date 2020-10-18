Congrats on resounding victory: PM Modi wishes New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern on poll win
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19.
Published: 18th October 2020 02:42 PM | Last Updated: 18th October 2020 03:19 PM | A+A A-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern for securing a second term in office, and said he looked forward to working together for taking the bilateral relationship to a higher level.
In his tweet, Modi said, "My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory."
"Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level." Modi added in his tweet.
My heartiest congratulations to the PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern on her resounding victory.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 18, 2020
Recall our last meet a year ago and look forward to working together for taking India-NZ relationship to a higher level. pic.twitter.com/8C4OS1LVMQ
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won a landslide victory in New Zealand's general election Saturday, leveraging success battling Covid-19 to gain an unprecedented outright majority and the chance to implement her reform agenda.
With two thirds of the vote counted, Ardern's centre-left Labour Party was on 49.2 percent and forecast to take around 64 seats in the 120-member parliament.
(Inputs from PTI, AP)