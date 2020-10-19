STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

For good relationship with India, vote for Trump: Indian-American supporters

Dr Shobha Choklingam asserted that Trump has supported India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir.

Published: 19th October 2020 12:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Describing President Donald Trump as India's "good friend", a group of Indian-Americans have urged the community members across the country to support and vote for the Republican leader in the November 3 elections.

Al Mason, co-chair of the Trump Victory Indian American Finance Committee, on Sunday said the Indian-American community has emerged as a force to reckon with for the first time in the history of the US presidential election.

"Your support will contribute to President Trump's win," he said.

"This is a historical election where we all e have to make a simple choice. Do we want better economy, less taxes and smaller government, then let's re-elect President Trump? You want to have a good friend for India, first time ever, let's elect President Trump," said eminent Indian businessman Chintu Patel.

Trump also needs to be elected to successfully address the challenges posed by China, said the founder of the Amneal pharmaceuticals at a 'meet a greet' event organised for Donald J Trump Jr, son of the president, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee.

"We could be small in numbers, but we are strong in dollars. So let's unite, make our vote count. We will elect this president. We have to take our country forward, not backward," said Patel.

Dr Raj Bhayani, who has been working among Indian-Americans in some of the key battleground states, said it is important for the community that they support and vote for Trump as the president has supported India in the last four years, including on the issue of China.

Shridhar Chityala, a member of the 'Indian Voices for Trump', said the policies of President Trump in the last four years have been bold, disruptive and transformative.

"On the issue of China, the president has sent a strong message that he stands with India. We would like to see him reelected again," he said.

Businessman Navin Shah said Trump has successfully managed the coronavirus.

The president has led America towards peace and prosperity and that his achievements in the field of economy is unparalleled.

"We need to spread the word and help re-elect Trump," he said.

Dr Shobha Choklingam asserted that Trump has supported India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue of Kashmir.

"President Trump is the one that takes on China the way it should be," she said.

"I want to thank him for the support he gave to India against China. As a patriotic American we need to support him very, very strongly," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trump US elections 2020 Indian Americans
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Shobit Patel
    Such a shame... On one hand Trump is back stabbing Indians with Visa restrictions and you want to boot lick him and Modi. Shame on you guys. Anyone can do a verbal support, but by deeds, Trump has been a prime disruptor for Indian immigrants and students.
    1 day ago reply
IPL_2020
Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo| PTI)
Lockdown is over but virus is still around, be careful not careless: PM Modi
#7 Alibaba chief Jack Ma (File photo | PTI)
China's super rich got $1.5 trillion richer during pandemic: Report
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp