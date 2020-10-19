NZ journalist 'makes news' for 'silencing' politician for spreading 'misinformation' on COVID-19

By Online Desk

A lot of politicians have questioned the credibility of journalists and have accused them of not doing their jobs 'properly' especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, this New Zealand-based journalist 'silenced' these claims by showing how to interview a politician who was accused of spreading 'fake news'.

A video went viral on social media platforms in which political editor for Newshub, Tova O'Brien, is seen questioning a leader of the Advance New Zealand Party, MP Jami-Lee Ross, on the loss his party faced during the recent elections in the country.

Cutting right to the chase, O'brien asks Ross if he had 'any regrets after his party received a dismal one per cent of the vote' in the elections.

To this Ross responds. "we only gathered 1 per cent of the vote, which clearly wasn’t enough but he enjoyed the opportunity to run."

Without any hesitation, O'Brien hits out at the leader and asks if he wanted "another crack at answering that? Because I just asked you if you have any regrets, you’ve just been part of a political movement which has been peddling misinformation."

"You knew exactly what you were doing. You were whipping up fear and hysteria in vulnerable communities." Tova O'Brien further adds.



Tova cuts Jami-Lee Ross and changes the topic after calling him out for 'spreading fear in vulnerable communities for political gains during elections.'

The journalist from New Zealand has been getting a lot of praise on social media for her 'determined effort' to 'shut down' the leader accused of spreading of COVID-19 misinformation.

After the interview went viral, Tova tweeted 'That’s quite something to wake up to.'

​The interview came on the heels of New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s landslide re-election victory, largely on the strength of her competency around handling the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.