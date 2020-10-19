STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan oppostion leader Maryam's husband 'arrested' after her fiery speech at PDM 'jalsa'

So far no official announcement has been made regarding the arrest by the police.

Published: 19th October 2020 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2020 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Maryam Sharif. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

KARACHI: Police has "arrested" Safdar Awan, the husband of Pakistan Muslim League (N) leader, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, from the hotel they were staying in Karachi, hours after the PML-N vice-president lashed out at Prime Minister Imran Khan and the PTI government at second power show of 11-party opposition alliance People's Democratic Movement (PDM) which was attended by thousands of people.

"Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar," Maryam tweeted early Monday.

This is also not clear whether the Safdar's arrest has been made with regard to an FIR that was lodged yesterday at Brigade police station by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government representatives against Maryam, Safdar Awan and their "200 goons" for violating the "sanctity of Quaid's Mazar Under Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar Protection and Maintenance ordinance 1971".

On the way to Bagh-e-Jinnah garden, Maryam made a stopover visit at Quaid's mausoleum on Sunday. Retired Captain Safdar had chanted the PML-N slogan "vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)" and urged people to join him.

This move was condemned by government representatives saying that 'the sanctity of Quaid's Mazar has been disrespected'. According to Geo News, the government representatives approached the police asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Safdar and said both he and Maryam must apologise.

"An FIR has been lodged at Brigade police station against Maryam, Safdar Awan and their 200 goons who violated the sanctity of Quaid's Mazar Under Quaid-e-Azam's Mazar Protection and Maintenance ordinance 1971," PTI tweeted.

Speaking at the Sunday's anti-government rally, Maryam paid tribute to the provincial government for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

"Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat...You [PM Imran] tell people 'ghabrana nai hai', there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already," she said.

While taunting the Prime Minister for PTI's recently failed 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, the PML-N leader said, "You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy's grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders."

