STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

66 Indian visit visa holders still stranded at Dubai airport

Last week, several hundred passengers were stranded at the airport for non-compliance with pre-travel regulations.

Published: 20th October 2020 05:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. (File | AP)

Emirates passenger planes at Dubai airport in United Arab Emirates. (File | AP)

By IANS

DUBAI: At least 66 Indians with visit visas were still stranded at the Dubai International Airport for failing to meet the required entry regulations, according to diplomats.

Speaking to the Khaleej Times on Tuesday, Neeraj Agarwal, Consul - Press, Information, and Culture at the Consulate General of India in Dubai, confirmed the figure, which included two women.

"About 59 passengers who flew in from Delhi on a GoAir flight have been stranded for more than 48 hours now," he said.

The remaining six passengers flew in on Emirates Airlines, he added.

"As soon as we were told the passengers are stranded, our officers arrived at the airport immediately. We can confirm that all stranded passengers were carrying confirmed return tickets and many were also carrying sufficient money.

"Food and other supplies are being given to the passengers. The matter has been relayed by the Consul-General of India in Dubai to the highest authorities in the UAE's immigration department. As of today, our embassy in Abu Dhabi has also reached out to federal authorities," he added.

Last week, several hundred passengers were stranded at the airport for non-compliance with pre-travel regulations.

Since then, airlines and travel agents have been informing passengers to have the required documents and cash.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dubai International Airport Indians stranded Visa
India Matters
BJP national president JP Nadda (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
CAA to be implemented soon, framing of rules in process: Nadda
People not maintaining social distancing in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Virus, what virus? India gets back to work as festival month arrives
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)
Amarinder moves resolution in Punjab Assembly against Centre's farm laws
Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Joe Biden not good for India as he is soft with China: Trump Jr

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Image for representational purposes only.(File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Air Pollution | Political will required to curb stubble burning: Arvind Kejriwal
From child labourer to Medical aspirant, Krishnagiri’s Vishwanath talks about his success story
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp