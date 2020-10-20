Nepal's coronavirus tally close to 1,40,000 with 3,000 new cases

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's total count of coronavirus cases on Tuesday reached close to 1,40,000 after over 3,000 new cases were reported.

As many as 3,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 1,39,129, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With 2,108 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovery stands at 96,609.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 765 after eight more people died on Tuesday.

The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,314,779 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out since January 23.