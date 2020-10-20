STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's coronavirus tally close to 1,40,000 with 3,000 new cases

With 2,108 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovery stands at 96,609.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Nepalese army personnel prepare to unload from a hearse van, the body of a person who died of COVID-19 for cremation in Kathmandu, Nepal. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal's total count of coronavirus cases on Tuesday reached close to 1,40,000 after over 3,000 new cases were reported.

As many as 3,093 new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed on Tuesday, taking the national tally to 1,39,129, according to the Ministry of Health and Population.

With 2,108 patients recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, the total number of recovery stands at 96,609.

The death toll due to COVID-19 reached 765 after eight more people died on Tuesday.

The Kathmandu Valley alone reported 1,702 new COVID-19 cases.

A total of 1,314,779 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been carried out since January 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal covid cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp