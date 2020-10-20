STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New poll finds Americans' don't trust Donald Trump on coronavirus information

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they don't trust President Donald Trump much or at all for accurate coronavirus information.

Published: 20th October 2020 11:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2020 11:28 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: A new poll finds Americans' trust in the people and institutions giving them information about the coronavirus has fallen across the board.

Nearly two-thirds of Americans say they don't trust President Donald Trump much or at all for accurate coronavirus information.

That's according to a poll by USAFacts and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

The poll finds that the percentage of people saying they trust COVID-19 information from their state or local governments, the news media, social media and their friends and family has dropped significantly compared to similar questions in April.

After Trump, the poll shows only social media has higher distrust levels.

The poll also shows a large chunk of Americans find it hard to know if COVID-19 information is accurate.

