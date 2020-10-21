STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan court sentences man to death, imposes Rs 5 lakh fine for blasphemy charges

The judge referred the matter to the legislature to amend the law for awarding the same punishment for lodging a false complaint under the blasphemy law.

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court on Wednesday sentenced a Muslim man to death and imposed a fine of USD 3,085 on him for blasphemy in the country's Punjab province.

Amin, a resident of Layyah district which is some 400 kms from here, was arrested a few years ago on his neighbour's complaint that he had committed blasphemy.

A district and sessions court of Layyah handed down the death sentence to Amin and also imposed a fine of 500,000 Pakistani Rupee (USD 3,085) on him.

Additional Sessions Judge Hasnain Raza sentenced him to death in the light of prosecution witnesses.

Earlier this month, the Lahore High Court acquitted a Christian man sentenced to death for blasphemy in a rare judgement.

Sawan Masih, a street sweeper in Lahore, was acquitted after spending more than six years on death row.

He was sentenced in 2013 by a trial court for blasphemy.

The news of the alleged blasphemy sparked protests and a mob torched more than 100 Christian homes in Lahore's Joseph colony.

This was the second case of blasphemy in which a Christian had been acquitted after Asia Bibi.

Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Pakistan, with even unproven allegations often prompting mob violence.

Anyone convicted or even just accused of insulting Islam risks a violent and bloody death at the hands of vigilantes.

Rights groups have said the blasphemy laws are routinely abused to seek vengeance and settle personal scores.

