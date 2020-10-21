STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban ambush kills at least 25 Afghan security personnel

The blast is suspected to have taken place on the second floor of a building. Eyewitnesses reported that windows of nearby buildings as well as some vehicles were also damaged.

Published: 21st October 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 02:37 PM   |  A+A-

Afghan security personnel gather near a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

Afghan security personnel gather near a prison after an attack in the city of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

KUNDUZ: At least 25 Afghan security force personnel were killed in an ambush blamed on the Taliban in the northeast of the country, officials said Wednesday.

"Fighting is still continuing and the Taliban have also suffered heavy casualties," Jawad Hejri, a spokesman for the governor of Takhar province told AFP. 

Takhar provincial health director Abdul Qayoum confirmed the incident but said 34 security personnel had been killed -- including the deputy police chief of the province.

ALSO READ | Stampede near Pakistan consulate kills 11 Afghans seeking visas to leave country

"These security forces were on their way for an operation in the district when they were attacked by the Taliban," said Hejri.

"The Taliban had taken positions in the houses around the area. They ambushed our forces who were there for an operation against the enemy."

The Taliban have so far not commented on the attack.

It comes as spiralling violence across Afghanistan imperils ongoing peace talks between the hardline group and the government in Qatar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban
India Matters
CJI SA Bobde (L) and Supreme Court judge NV Ramana (Photos | PTI, EPS)
In-house probe into Jagan's charges against Justice Ramana needed: Justice A P Shah
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
COVID-19 hospitals in Bengaluru see admissions dip by 40 per cent in last seven days
For representational purpose. (Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)
SBI announces up to 25 bps concession on home loan rates
For representational purposes
‘Beware of online fraud under guise of loan offers’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Waves hit the tetrapods on the shore of Shizuoka city, southwest of Tokyo, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, as severe weather goes through waters off the region. (Photo | AP)
Japanese way of managing floods: Push excess rainwater into tunnels!
2 militants killed in encounter in South Kashmir, 5 terrorist killed in last 2 days
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp