Three dead, one critically hurt in Houston DD Sky Club shooting

Investigators believe two men opened fire after a fight broke out, but officers don't yet have a clear description of the shooters.

Published: 21st October 2020 04:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2020 10:32 PM   |  A+A-

A woman is attended to as the Houston Police Department investigates a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club in Houston

A woman is attended to as the Houston Police Department investigates a fatal shooting at DD Sky Club in Houston (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

HOUSTON: Three people were killed in a shooting at a Houston nightclub where about 30 people had gathered for an open mic night and authorities were searching early Wednesday for suspects, police said.

Police had been called to the DD Sky Club at about 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on reports of multiple people dead inside, Houston Police Commander Caroleta Johnson told the Houston Chronicle.

Once there, officers found three people dead at the scene and a fourth person in critical condition, Johnson said.

Investigators believe two men opened fire after a fight broke out, but officers don't yet have a clear description of the shooters.

Kade Trammell, who was inside the club attending the open mic show, told the newspaper he heard seven to 10 gunshots before he and his friends dropped to the floor and then fled.

“We got really scared, we ran for our ... lives,” he said. “Everybody starting running for their lives after the gunshots,” said Trammell, 20, a local hip hop artist.

Trammell said he was on the verge of a panic attack when he fled.

“We got so scared we ran out the club and we tried leaving as fast as we could,” he said. “We did not want to die.”

Johnson said the police department also is investigating whether the nightclub was allowed to be open under current coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott allowed bars to open at 50% capacity if county officials agree, but Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo declined to do so for the county that includes Houston.

