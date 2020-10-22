US-Taiwan relation fosters amid China Task Force Act

By ANI

TAIPEI: The US-Taiwan relationship is fostering amid the US House of Representatives' China Task Force Act.

It consists of 137 legislation, seven involving Taiwan. Proposed by Republicans, it is set to get passed before the 117th US Congress convenes on January 3, reported Taipei Times.

The act encompasses a wide range of issues, including combatting Beijing's influence around the globe, establishing the US' dominance in determining 5G network standards and means for bringing UN members to task for abusing their influence within the UN system, it reported.

The seven acts related to Taiwan encompass Taiwan Assurance Act and Taiwan Defense Act. Taiwan Assurance Act reaffirms the regular sale of arms to Taiwan and its participation in the UN, while Taiwan Defense Act ensures the US military to block the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggression.

"The malign behavior of the CCP poses a generational threat that demands urgent action. We can no longer stand back as the Chinese Communist Party ramps up their military aggression, weaponises the supply chain, and brazenly attacks the democratic values that underpin American society and global prosperity," said Michael McCaul, US Representative, chairman of the task force.

If passed, the Taiwan symbols of sovereignty act would allow Taiwanese to openly wave national flags on US soil and wear official uniforms carrying representations of the flag, while the Taiwan non-discrimination act would serve as a legal basis for helping Taiwan to join the IMF and the employment fairness for Taiwan act would encourage global financial institutions to hire Taiwanese on a fair basis, reported Taipei Times.

The acts also include House Resolution 353, a bill directing the US secretary of state to develop a strategy for Taiwan to regain observer status in the WHO.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, when announcing the act, said: "Today marks another milestone in our efforts to hold China accountable -- the introduction of the China task force act will help us implement the recommendations of the report, which will help make our country safer and more self-sufficient."

Recently, the United States on Tuesday had approved the sale of three weapon systems to Taiwan.

The move will irk the dragon amid heightened tensions amid coronavirus pandemic, Malabar Exercises, and the changing geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

For decades, the Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan. Though Taiwan is not recognised by the UN, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept the Chinese authority.