STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US-Taiwan relation fosters amid China Task Force Act

Recently, the United States on Tuesday had approved the sale of three weapon systems to Taiwan

Published: 22nd October 2020 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2020 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

China, India, Communist Party, Xi Jiniping

Since President Xi took office in 2013, China has flexed its military muscle in disputes with India, Japan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines and Taiwan. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By ANI

TAIPEI: The US-Taiwan relationship is fostering amid the US House of Representatives' China Task Force Act.

It consists of 137 legislation, seven involving Taiwan. Proposed by Republicans, it is set to get passed before the 117th US Congress convenes on January 3, reported Taipei Times.

The act encompasses a wide range of issues, including combatting Beijing's influence around the globe, establishing the US' dominance in determining 5G network standards and means for bringing UN members to task for abusing their influence within the UN system, it reported.

The seven acts related to Taiwan encompass Taiwan Assurance Act and Taiwan Defense Act. Taiwan Assurance Act reaffirms the regular sale of arms to Taiwan and its participation in the UN, while Taiwan Defense Act ensures the US military to block the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) aggression.

"The malign behavior of the CCP poses a generational threat that demands urgent action. We can no longer stand back as the Chinese Communist Party ramps up their military aggression, weaponises the supply chain, and brazenly attacks the democratic values that underpin American society and global prosperity," said Michael McCaul, US Representative, chairman of the task force.

If passed, the Taiwan symbols of sovereignty act would allow Taiwanese to openly wave national flags on US soil and wear official uniforms carrying representations of the flag, while the Taiwan non-discrimination act would serve as a legal basis for helping Taiwan to join the IMF and the employment fairness for Taiwan act would encourage global financial institutions to hire Taiwanese on a fair basis, reported Taipei Times.

The acts also include House Resolution 353, a bill directing the US secretary of state to develop a strategy for Taiwan to regain observer status in the WHO.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, when announcing the act, said: "Today marks another milestone in our efforts to hold China accountable -- the introduction of the China task force act will help us implement the recommendations of the report, which will help make our country safer and more self-sufficient."

Recently, the United States on Tuesday had approved the sale of three weapon systems to Taiwan.

The move will irk the dragon amid heightened tensions amid coronavirus pandemic, Malabar Exercises, and the changing geopolitics in the Indo-Pacific region.

For decades, the Chinese government has claimed authority over Taiwan. Though Taiwan is not recognised by the UN, its government maintains a relationship with the US and does not accept the Chinese authority.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US-Taiwan relationship US Taiwan China
India Matters
Option open for Jagan to seek impeachment, but should SC invite this situation?
Representational picture of a State Bank of India branch (File Photo | PTI)
SBI offers concession on home loans during festive season
An artist busy painting on walls over theme of COVID-19. (File photo| Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Sleep tight, build up immunity to keep COVID-19 at bay: Experts on battling pandemic
For representational purposes. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)
Kindness in khaki, police officer builds home for two orphans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
A devotee puts a mask on the face of a Goddess Durga idol to aware people against COVID-19 at a community puja pandal in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Pandemic Pujo: Calcutta HC allows drummers inside pandals in Bengal
A health worker collects samples for Covid testing at the Kalasipalyam Bus Stand in Bengaluru on Saturday. (Photo | Shriram BN/EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 cases short-lived? Centre worries over a bigger winter wave
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp