Donald Trump says he will vote in person for the presidential election on Saturday

He's scheduled to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and says he'll vote on Saturday before he flies north for more campaign rallies.

Published: 23rd October 2020 11:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 11:27 PM   |  A+A-

President Donald Trump listens during the second and final presidential debate at Belmont University in with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. | AP

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump is taking his own advice and plans to vote in person in the presidential election on Saturday in Florida.

Trump is heading to his home state Friday for campaign rallies at The Villages and in Pensacola.

He's scheduled to spend the night at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach and says he'll vote on Saturday before he flies north for more campaign rallies.

Trump revealed his plans on Thursday after the presidential debate with Democrat Joe Biden.

Earlier this year, as Trump pressed unfounded claims about fraud surrounding mail-in and absentee ballots, Trump said people should be required to show up in person at the polls to vote.

Trump also has voted by absentee ballot in the past.

Donald Trump US presidential election Joe Biden
