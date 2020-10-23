STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Senate Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett's nomination to SC, Democrats boycott

Democratic senators argue that Republicans should not push through a confirmation vote to install Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before the election.

Published: 23rd October 2020 12:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2020 12:55 AM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The powerful Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court with the opposition Democrats boycotting the voting process.

All 12 Republicans on the committee voted to advance the nomination, while all 10 Democrats boycotted the vote.

Democratic senators argue that Republicans should not push through a confirmation vote to install Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just days before the election.

Never has the Senate confirmed a Supreme Court nominee so close to a presidential election. Instead of attending, the Democrats displayed large photographs of people who rely on the Affordable Care Act for their health care in front of their empty chairs at the meeting.

Democrats have raised concerns that Barrett would vote to overturn the ACA if confirmed to the court, given her previous criticism of a ruling upholding the law.

President Donald Trump described it as a "big day".

"Judiciary Committee approves Judge Barrett. Moves to full Senate for a final vote. Big day for America!" Trump tweeted.

Later in the night, he is scheduled to share the stage in Nashville, Tennessee with his Democratic challenger Joe Biden for the final presidential debate. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Senate Lindsay Graham called it a "groundbreaking, historic moment" for the American legal community.

Graham said that it was Democrats' "choice" to boycott the vote, but "we're not going to allow them to take over the committee."

"They made a choice not to participate after allowing Judge Barrett for days, two days to be questioned. I thought she did an exceptionally good job of handling the questions asked. I thought she was aggressively challenged but not inappropriately," he said.

Supporting Judge Barrett, Senator Chuck Grassley said that she has the temperament and humility they expect of a judge.

"She approaches cases without bias or agenda. Most importantly, she understands that a judge should interpret 'not make' the law," he said.

"She was thorough, candid, and forthright at the hearing. But when pressed on how she might rule in a case, Judge Barrett properly applied the Ginsburg Rule. She demonstrated her independence by not showing hints, previews, or forecasts," he said.

"Judge Barrett clearly respects precedent, and she practices judicial restraint. Her judicial method is rigorous and exacting, but fair and open-minded," Grassley said.

The nomination now moves to the Senate floor, which is likely to take a vote on it on Monday, giving a big political victory to the Republican Party and President Trump before the November 3 presidential elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amy Coney Barrett Democrats Republicans Donald Trump
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | Parveen Negi,EPS)
Bihar: BJP's promise of free Covid-19 vaccine totally legal, says Prasad
Students who are appearing for the NEET exam being thermal scanned at a center in Adyar. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
JEE to be held in regional languages from 2021: Union Education Minister
For representational purposes (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Worry as US proposes to tighten business visas for H-1B  speciality jobs
‘Insurance policy holder duty-bound to reveal illnesses’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
In this undated photo Sub-lieutenant Shivangi stands in front of the Dornier surveillance aircraft. (Photo | PTI)
Indian Navy's first female pilots all set to fly missions on Dornier aircraft
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Handset makers to add 50,000 jobs in 2021: India Cellular Chairman Pankaj Mahindroo
Gallery
Demonstrations around France have been called in support of freedom of speech and to pay tribute to a French history teacher who was beheaded near Paris after discussing caricatures of Prophet Muhammad with his class. Samuel Paty was beheaded on Friday by
‘We are all Samuel’ & ‘We are not afraid’: Thousands gather in Paris to pay respects to beheaded French teacher
Bolivian presidential candidate Luis Arce, the leftist heir to former leader Evo Morales, said his country had 'recovered democracy' after an exit poll from TV station Unitel indicated he had won the election in the first round with 52.4% of the vote. (Photo | AP)
Bolivia back on 'socialist bloc' as Leftist Luis Arce closes in on Presidential poll win
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp