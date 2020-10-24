STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voted for a guy named Trump: US President Donald Trump after casting his ballot

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted. And there were chants of “Four more years.”

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport

President Donald Trump arrives for a campaign rally at Orlando Sanford International Airport (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has cast his ballot Saturday morning in West Palm Beach, Florida, and he tells reporters afterward: “I voted for a guy named Trump.”

West Palm Beach is near his private Mar-a-Lago club. He used to vote in New York but changed his residency to Florida last year.

There were several hundred supporters gathered with flags and signs outside the library where he voted. And there were chants of "Four more years."

The president wore a mask while voting but he took it off as he approached reporters afterward in the building.

He called it “a very secure vote. Much more secure than when you send in a ballot, I can tell you that.”

Democrat Joe Biden hasn't voted yet and it likely to do so in person in Delaware on Election Day, Nov. 3. Delaware doesn't offer early, in-person voting like Florida.

Trump said at a Florida rally on Friday that he likes being able to vote in person. “I’m old fashioned, I guess,” he said.

The president has a busy Saturday, with rallies scheduled in North Carolina, Ohio and Wisconsin.

