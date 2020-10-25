STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli government approves Bahrain normalisation deal

The two countries had long harboured close, clandestine security cooperation over a shared enmity of regional rival Iran.

Published: 25th October 2020 06:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2020 06:49 PM   |  A+A-

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (File photo| AP)

By PTI

JERUSALEM: The Israeli Cabinet approved the normalisation deal with the Arab Gulf state of Bahrain on Sunday, a week after the two countries agreed to establish formal diplomatic ties.

The deal next requires ratification by the Knesset, Israel's 120-seat parliament.

A date for that vote has not yet been set.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the government ministers green-lit "preparation of peaceful, diplomatic and friendly relations between the state of Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain".

Sunday's vote was largely a formality after the two countries last week agreed to establish diplomatic relations in the wake of signing a US-brokered agreement in September.

The two countries had long harboured close, clandestine security cooperation over a shared enmity of regional rival Iran.

The United Arab Emirates, which signed a separate deal with Israel in September, and Bahrain are now the third and fourth Arab states to establish formal diplomatic ties with Israel.

Egypt and Jordan signed peace treaties with Israel in 1979 and 1994, respectively.

The US says Sudan is also taking steps to start normalising relations with Israel.

Netanyahu said on Sunday that an Israeli delegation would be heading to Bahrain "to discuss cooperation in many fields, including immigration, which we are discussing".

Palestinians have criticised the agreements as a betrayal that erodes longstanding consensus in the Arab world that relations with Israel should only come after the establishment of an independent Palestinian state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Israeli Bahrain Bahrain normalisation deal
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! How Englishman, Sanju Samson taught Mumbai Indians a bitter lesson
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp