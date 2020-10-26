STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Acting leader of crisis-hit Kyrgyzstan to run for President

Japarov, a populist politician and convicted kidnapper, became prime minister and acting president during unrest that swept the ex-Soviet country

Published: 26th October 2020 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Kyrgyz acting prime minister Sadyr Japarov. (Photo| AFP)

Kyrgyz acting prime minister Sadyr Japarov. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

BISHKEK: Kyrgyzstan's acting leader Sadyr Japarov said Monday that he will stand in a presidential election called after weeks of political turmoil in the Central Asian nation.

Japarov, a populist politician and convicted kidnapper, became prime minister and acting president during unrest that swept the ex-Soviet country following a disputed parliamentary vote in early October.

The Central Election Commission announced on Saturday that it had set a new presidential vote for January 10.

"I will step down in early December and participate in the election," Japarov said in a statement.

"I will participate in the elections as an ordinary citizen. If I am elected, I will be president. If not -- I will remain an ordinary citizen," Japarov said.

The 51-year-old had been serving a prison sentence for hostage-taking and was released from jail during violence that erupted after the October 4 vote.

Election results were cancelled after a protest led by losing parties against vote-buying and other violations escalated into clashes pitting protesters against police.

Then-president Sooronbay Jeenbekov resigned from his post amid the unrest, leaving power in the hands of Japarov who promised new parliamentary and presidential elections.

A parliamentary vote was set for December 20 but then cancelled, as Japarov called for constitutional changes and the disbanding of the elections commission.

Kyrgyzstan is the most pluralist among the Central Asian states that became independent with the collapse of the Soviet Union, but it is also the most politically unstable.

Jeenbekov became the third president to resign since the country, which had also witnessed two revolutions, gained independence in 1991.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kyrgyzstan crisis Sadyr Japarov
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp