STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 pandemic dampens Nepal's annual Dashain celebration

The tenth day of Dashain, which also is known as Bijaya Dashami is one of the most important days of the fortnightly festival observed by Hindus in Nepal.

Published: 26th October 2020 09:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 09:16 PM   |  A+A-

A Hindu priest stands in front of a fire at the Baramahini Temple during the tenth day of Dashain festival in Nepal. (Photo| AFP)

A Hindu priest stands in front of a fire at the Baramahini Temple during the tenth day of Dashain festival in Nepal. (Photo| AFP)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: If it wasn't for the COVID-19 outbreak, then the family of Mira Adhikari, a housewife who lost her job due to the coronavirus pandemic, would have gone to their ancestral house for Dashain celebration.

With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-led administration urging people to celebrate the festival in their homes, Mira Adhikari's family dropped the plan of visiting Tanahun, their ancestral home that is around 150 kilometers away from capital Kathmandu.

"Every year during Dashain we used to gather at our ancestral home where all our relatives would come and meet. This year we celebrated it in our own home. We didn't go to our village," Mira told ANI.

The tenth day of Dashain, which also is known as Bijaya Dashami, one of the most important days of the fortnightly festival observed by Hindus in Nepal sees elders putting Tika on the forehead of the young ones along with Jamara.

With the rising number of COVID-19 infection in the Himalayan nation chances of further spread of contagion remains high at the annual festival witnessed by millions around the country.

Over the months, the government has issued several warnings to people about possible rise in cases if the movement around the nation increases. Although the number of people rushing to their homes this year has stayed low in comparison to previous years, the fear of spread of coronavirus remains high.

Last week, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli in his address to the nation had urged people to celebrate Dashain at their residence to maintain social distance.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari wishing people on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami has requested people to celebrate it with caution and awareness.

Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba have also appealed to confine this year's Dashain within family members in the house following health safety protocols.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dashain COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
The in-person talks are taking place at a time when India is locked in a tense standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. (Photo | AP)
With eye on containing China, India, US hold third edition of 2+2 talks
Narrative control on J&K: A good beginning with ‘Black day’
For representational purposes
Gujarat HC becomes first state apex court to live-stream proceedings
Image used for representation only. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Covid death rate in India now lowest since March at 1.5%

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp