STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Storm 'Zeta' likely to strengthen into hurricane before hitting Mexico's Yucatan, heading for US

Zeta, which became the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season, was centered about 420 kilometers southeast of Cozumel island late Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows Tropical Storm Zeta, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MIAMI: A strengthening Tropical Storm Zeta is expected to become a hurricane Monday as it heads toward the eastern end of Mexico's resort-dotted Yucatan Peninsula and then likely move on for a possible landfall on the central US Gulf Coast at midweek.

Zeta, which on Sunday became the earliest ever 27th named storm of the Atlantic season, was centered about 420 kilometers southeast of Cozumel island late Sunday, the US National Hurricane Center said.

It had maximum sustained winds of 95 kph.

Though nearly stationary, the storm was expected to begin advancing on a path that would take it over the Yucatan Peninsula late Monday.

It would then head into the Gulf of Mexico and approach the US Gulf Coast by Wednesday, though it could weaken by then, the hurricane center said.

Officials in Quintana Roo state, the location of Cancun and other resorts, said they were watching the storm.

They reported nearly 60,000 tourists in the state as of midweek.

The state government said 71 shelters were being readied for tourists or residents who might need them.

The government is still handing out aid, including sheet roofing, to Yucatan residents hit by Hurricane Delta and Tropical Storm Gamma earlier this month.

A hurricane warning was posted for the Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cancun and Cozumel.

Zeta was dawdling because it was trapped between two strong high-pressure systems to the east and west, and it could not move north or south because nothing was moving there either, said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami.

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said that when a storm gets stuck, it can unload dangerous downpours over one place, causing flooding.

That happened in 2017 over Houston with Harvey, when more than 60 inches (150 centimeters) of rain fell and in 2019 over the Bahamas with Category 5 Hurricane Dorian, which was the worst-case scenario of a stationary storm, he said.

The hurricane center said Zeta could bring 4 to 8 inches (10 to 20 centimeters) of rain to Mexico, Jamaica and parts of Cuba, before drenching the central U.S. Gulf Coast.

The storm could make landfall anywhere from Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle, forecasters said.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards urged his state's citizens to monitor the storm, and the state activated its Crisis Action Team.

Zeta broke the record for the previous earliest 27th Atlantic named storm that formed Nov. 29, 2005, Klotzbach said.

This year's season has so many storms that the hurricane center has turned to the Greek alphabet after running out of official names.

Zeta is the furthest into the Greek alphabet the Atlantic season has gone.

There was also a Tropical Storm Zeta in 2005, but that year had 28 storms because meteorologists later went back and found they missed one, which then became an "unnamed named storm," Klotzbach said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Storm Zeta Zeta storm US
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! How Englishman, Sanju Samson taught Mumbai Indians a bitter lesson
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp