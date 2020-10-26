STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US insists on need to ban TikTok citing 'national security concerns'

The filing comes as the court considers the legality of the administration's bid to make the Chinese-owned app unavailable in the United States, where it has 100 million users.

Published: 26th October 2020 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2020 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

TikTok

For representational purposes

By AFP

SAN FRANCISCO: US President Donald Trump's administration has insisted on the need to ban TikTok due to national security concerns in a new court filing ahead of a plan to make the video app unavailable on November 12.

The filing comes as the court considers the legality of the administration's bid to make the Chinese-owned app unavailable in the United States, where it has 100 million users.

"The president should not be prevented from regulating national security threats simply because a foreign adversary cloaks its activities within a media company," the filing on Friday at a federal court in Washington says.

The Trump administration is seeking to persuade the judge in the case to allow it to move forward with restrictions on the video-sharing app, which it claims has links to the Chinese government through its parent firm ByteDance.

In September, a temporary injunction prevented the government from removing TikTok from mobile application download platforms.

That Trump administration order had sought to ban new downloads of the app but continue to allow use of TikTok until November 12, when all usage would be blocked. 

The judge at the time denied TikTok's request to suspend the November 12 ban, but the court has yet to consider the merits of the legal arguments on whether the social platform should remain available to Americans.

TikTok has repeatedly defended itself against allegations of data transfers to the Chinese government. 

It says its servers where user information is stored are located in the United States and Singapore.

The company has also said the ban is unnecessary since negotiations are underway to restructure the ownership of TikTok to address national security issues raised by the administration.

A tentative deal has been unveiled that would make Silicon Valley giant Oracle the technology partner for TikTok and a stakeholder in a new entity to be known as TikTok Global.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
US TikTok US TikTok ban
India Matters
For representational purposes
Poor hygiene, water quality can lower COVID-19 fatality rate, says study
Union Minister Pratap Sarangi (Photo | PTI)
All Indian citizens will get free Covid vaccine: Union Minister Pratap Sarangi
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo | EPS)
Lawyer writes to AG seeking his nod to initiate contempt against Jagan
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Planning to buy gold during the festive season? Keep these tips in mind 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
President Donald Trump talks with reporters after casting his ballot in the presidential election (Photo | AP)
‘Voted for a guy named Trump’: US President votes early in Florida
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Kisan Suryodaya Yojana will be a new dawn for farmers: PM Modi
Gallery
Ben Stokes' ton and Sanju Samson's fifty steered Rajasthan Royals to a comprehensive eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
IPL 2020: Ben Stokes can be opener and still finish the game! How Englishman, Sanju Samson taught Mumbai Indians a bitter lesson
Goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric helped Real Madrid beat archrivals Barcelona 3-1 in an entertaining El Clasico. As the win took the Los Blancos to the top of the table, here are the best performers from the high-voltage clash between the Spanish giants.
El Clasico player ratings: Best six performers as Real Madrid humble Barcelona at Camp Nou
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp