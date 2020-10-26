US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrives in India for 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue

By ANI

NEW DELHI: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo along with his wife Susan arrived in the national capital on Monday for the India-US 2+2 ministerial Dialogue.

Pompeo is in India today to participate in the third India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday.

The holding of the third US-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue demonstrates the high-level commitment the two countries provide to shared diplomatic and security objectives, US State Department said on Sunday.

EAM @DrSJaishankar & RM @rajnathsingh will lead the Indian side for this Dialogue tomorrow which has been significant in propelling India-US ties forward. pic.twitter.com/AageGWDO8n — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) October 26, 2020

The India-US 2+2 talks will focus on four themes -- regional security cooperation, defense information sharing, military-to-military interactions, and defense trade, said the US State Department on Friday.

The first two 2+2 Ministerial dialogues had been held in New Delhi in September 2018 and Washington DC in 2019.