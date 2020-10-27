STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Belgium's former King Albert finally meets daughter

Rumors about Albert and Princess Delphine’s mother, the aristocratic wife of a wealthy industrialist, had been around for years but Albert long refused to recognize her.

Published: 27th October 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

King Albert

Albert II with wife Queen Paola (L) and the former Delphine Boel, now recognized as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight. (Photo | Twitter)

By Associated Press

BRUSSELS: The long-running royal scandal that has riveted Belgium and damaged those involved reached a new milestone when former King Albert II reunited with the daughter he fathered out of wedlock over half a century ago.

Capping a momentous few weeks, Albert II, sat in between his wife Queen Paola and the former Delphine Boel, who is now recognized as Her Royal Highness Princess Delphine after a bitter two-decade paternity fight.

“After the tumult, the suffering and the hurt, it is time for forgiveness, healing and reconciliation," the three said in a joint statement issued by the Royal Palace on Tuesday, two days after the meeting.

“Together, we decided to take this new path. It will require patience and effort, but we are determined," they said.

Last month, a Belgian court ruled in Princess Delphine’s favor and officially recognized her as the daughter of King Albert II, something the aging monarch had fought tooth and nail to avoid ever since paternity rumors became public in 1998.

Princess Delphine, 52, is an artist known for her quirky, sometimes outrageous, statues. Albert II, 86, was king until 2013.

The gathering Sunday was soon followed by a reportedly warm meeting with her half-brother, the reigning King Phillipe, at the palace.

Rumors about Albert and Princess Delphine’s mother, the aristocratic wife of a wealthy industrialist, had been around for years but Albert long refused to recognize her.

Princess Delphine said going to court was all about getting family recognition and the love of a father who had for too long cold-shouldered her and fought her in court. She said it made her life “most painful."

Sunday's photo of the encounter showed the three in front of a fireplace with cookies, untouched, on the table. All three sat apart and their smiles were not exuberant, yet it was a watershed moment for Belgium's royal house.

“During our encounter at the Belvedere Castle, each of us, with empathy and in serenity, was able to express their feelings and experiences," the statement said. “A new chapter had opened, rich in emotions, peace of mind, understanding and hope."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
King Albert Belgium Princess Delphine paternity row
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp