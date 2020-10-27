STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Iran summons French diplomat over Macron's remarks

Muslim-majority countries have been outraged by French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks last week in which he refused to condemn the publication or showing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad.

Published: 27th October 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Protesters deface a picture of French President during a protest over caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad they deem insulting and blasphemous, outside the French Embassy, in Baghdad. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TEHRAN: Iran summoned a French diplomat in protest at what it says is France's support for the publication of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad, state media reported on Tuesday, in the latest fallout over France's response to the beheading of a teacher.

The report by state TV said an Iranian official in the country’s Foreign Ministry told the French diplomat that Paris' response to the killing was “unwise." The Iranian official said it was regrettable that France was permitting hatred against Islam under the guise of support for freedom of expression, state TV reported.

Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East and beyond have been outraged by French President Emmanuel Macron's remarks last week in which he refused to condemn the publication or showing of caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad. An 18-year-old of Chechen origin beheaded near Paris on Oct. 16 a teacher who had shown caricatures of Muhammad in class.

France considers religious satire to be among the kinds of speech that fall under the freedom of expression, while many Muslims consider any perceived attack on their prophet as a grave offense.

A powerful association of clerics in the Iranian city of Qom also urged the government late Monday to condemn Macron for his remarks while calling on Islamic nations to impose political and economic sanctions on France. Iranian hard-line newspaper Vatan-e Emrooz depicted Macron as the devil and called him Satan in a cartoon on its front page Tuesday.

In Saudi Arabia, the country's state-run Saudi Press Agency on Tuesday put out a statement quoting an anonymous Foreign Ministry official saying in an Arabic dispatch that the kingdom “rejects any attempt to link Islam and terrorism, and denounces the offensive cartoons of the prophet.” The agency did not immediately transmit the statement on its English or French services.

Already in the region, Kuwaiti stores pulled French yogurts and bottles of sparkling water from their shelves, Qatar University canceled a French culture week, and calls to stay away from the French-owned Carrefour grocery store chain were trending on social media in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Protests have been held in Iraq, Turkey and the Gaza Strip, and Pakistan’s parliament passed a resolution condemning the publication of cartoons of the prophet.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran French diplomat summoned Prophet Muhammad teacher beheading incident Emmanuel Macron remarks
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp