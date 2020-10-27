STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

US senators seek to declare China 'genocide' against Uighurs

The resolution was introduced by senators across the political spectrum, although it is unlikely to move quickly as the Senate is out of session until after next week's election.

Published: 27th October 2020 10:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2020 10:28 PM   |  A+A-

Uighur, Uyghur Muslims

A supporter of China's Muslim Uighur minority shows a picture of her relative jailed in China. (Photo| AFP)

By AFP

WASHINGTON: US senators sought Tuesday to declare that China is committing genocide against Uighurs and other Turkic-speaking Muslims, a step that could ramp up pressure on behalf of the estimated one million-plus people in camps.

The resolution was introduced by senators across the political spectrum, although it is unlikely to move quickly as the Senate is out of session until after next week's election.

The text states that China's campaign "against Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups in the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region constitutes genocide."

"This resolution recognizes these crimes for what they are and is the first step toward holding China accountable for their monstrous actions," said Senator John Cornyn, a Republican who sponsored it.

Senator Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, said the resolution would show that the United States "can't stay silent."

"China's assault on Uighurs and other Muslim minority groups -- escalating surveillance, imprisonment, torture, and forced 're-education camps' -- is genocide, pure and simple," Merkley said.

Other sponsors include Marco Rubio, a close ally of President Donald Trump on foreign policy, and Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Rights groups say that more than one million Uighurs languish in camps in the Xinjiang region as China seeks to forcibly integrate the community and root out their Islamic heritage.

China has denied wrongdoing and describes the camps as vocational centers that teach skills to prevent the allure of Islamic radicalism.

Successive US administrations have been circumspect in using the term genocide, which has legal consequences at home and abroad.

Robert O'Brien, Trump's national security advisor, said earlier this month that "if not genocide, something close" to it is taking place in Xinjiang.

The campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who is leading Trump in pre-election polls, has called China's actions genocide and vowed a tougher response.

The UN convention on genocide, drafted in the aftermath of the Holocaust, obligates states to prevent and punish the "odious scourge."

It defines genocide to include actions such as killing as well as preventing births "with intent to destroy, in whole or in part, a national, ethnical, racial or religious group."

A report by German researcher Adrian Zenz found that China has carried out forced sterilizations and threatened women with internment for refusing to abort pregnancies that exceed birth quotas.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uighur genocide China Xi Jinping
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp