STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

First set of COVID-19 vaccines likely to be imperfect, warns UK expert

The coronavirus has killed over 1.1 million people with 44 million confirmed cases across the world so far.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:39 PM   |  A+A-

Lab, test, In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The first set of COVID-19 vaccines that clear clinical trials for rollout to combat the deadly virus are likely to be imperfect and might not work equally for everyone, the chief of the UK government's Vaccine Taskforce has warned.

Kate Bingham, Chair of the UK's Vaccine Taskforce set up earlier this year to coordinate global efforts in search of a viable vaccine against the novel coronavirus, said it is important to manage expectations as the early discoveries are unlikely to prove the "silver bullet" that the world is hoping for to get to grips with the pandemic.

"The first generation of vaccines is likely to be imperfect, and we should be prepared that they might not prevent infection but rather reduce symptoms, and, even then, might not work for everyone or for long," Bingham writes in an article for the medical journal 'The Lancet' this week.

READ| DCGI gives nod to Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine trials in India

Highlighting that the UK is at the "forefront" of a huge international effort to develop clinically safe and effective vaccines, she also struck a note of caution that there are no guarantees that a successful vaccine will be found at all.

"No vaccine in the history of medicine has been as eagerly anticipated as that to protect against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2 or COVID-19).

Vaccination is widely regarded as the only true exit strategy from the pandemic that is currently spreading globally.

However, we do not know that we will ever have a vaccine at all.

It is important to guard against complacency and over-optimism," she writes.

Bingham explains that in the long-term it may be the case that we require different kinds of vaccines for different sets of the global population as the immunity levels vary widely within age groups.

Therefore, the life sciences expert said that the UK's strategy has been to build a diverse portfolio across different formats to have the greatest chance of providing a safe and effective vaccine, "recognising that many, and possibly all, of these vaccines could fail".

The UK's Vaccine Taskforce has secured access to six vaccines, from more than 240 vaccines in development, across different formats, from adenoviral vectors to whole inactivated viral vaccines.

The most advanced vaccines, such as those developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, BioNTech and Pfizer, and Janssen, are based on novel formats for which the taskforce said the initial immunogenicity and safety data seems encouraging.

Vaccines based on frequently used vaccine formats, such as adjuvanted protein vaccines developed by Novavax, and by GSK and Sanofi, and inactivated whole viruses developed by Valneva, will not be available until late in 2021.

"The UK is committed to ensuring that everyone at risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection, anywhere in the world, has access to a safe and effective vaccine," said Bingham.

"No one is safe until we are all safe. Pandemic viruses do not respect national borders," she said.

Her intervention comes as it emerged this week that the vaccine candidate under development by Oxford University and AstraZeneca has shown a "strong immune response" in all adult groups.

Further details from the ongoing trials are expected over the coming weeks, with some reports suggesting a rollout within an initial group of people by the end of this year.

The coronavirus has killed over 1.1 million people with 44 million confirmed cases across the world so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Covid-19 vaccine Coronavirus
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp