STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

India's 'Global Himalayan Expedition' wins UN award for efforts to fight climate change amid COVID-19

GHE is one of the world's first organisations using tourism and technology to bring solar energy to remote communities.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

The Himalayas

Representational image of The Himalayas. (File Photo)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: An Indian organisation that leverages tourism and technology to help remote communities access solar energy has won a prestigious UN award for its efforts to combat climate change amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE) is among the winners of the 2020 UN Global Climate Action Award.

GHE is one of the world's first organisations using tourism and technology to bring solar energy to remote communities.

The recipients of the 2020 United Nations Global Climate Action Awards, announced Tuesday, bring focus to the best examples of what people across the globe are doing "to combat climate change in a year that has cast darkness upon so many."

According to a statement on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) website, GHE is the one of the world's first outfit using tourism and technology to bring solar energy to remote communities as recognised by the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) and the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

In the Hindu Kush Region, there are more than 16 million people without access to basic energy mainly due to their geographic remoteness.

GHE conducts 'Impact Expeditions' to remote Himalayan villages and uses a portion of the expedition fee to fund the capital cost of the hardware, transportation, installation and training of village-scale solar micro-grids.

The micro-grid infrastructure set up by GHE is owned and operated by the community.

To date, the GHE has solar electrified more than 131 villages in three regions of India, directly impacting the lives of more than 60,000 villagers.

More than 1,300 travellers from 60 different countries have been a part of these expeditions.

Enabling livelihood through homestay tourism has generated over USD 114,000 in income for the villages, which represents a 45 per cent increase in the annual household income, the statement said.

UNFCCC said this year's award-winning projects demonstrate leadership on climate change by nations, businesses, investors, cities, regions and civil societies as a whole.

They range from the Caribbean's only carbon-neutral hotel to the world's first platform fully dedicated to green bonds to the first all-women solar team in Lebanon.

Congratulating the winners of the 2020 UN Global Climate Action Awards, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the winners provide tangible proof that climate action is underway around the world.

"It is exciting to see these climate solutions, which reinforce my call for decisive leadership on climate change by governments, businesses and cities, and for a green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Let us keep pressing ahead to build a more sustainable and equitable future for all," he said.

UN Climate Change Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa said the last eight months have been a nightmare for many throughout the world.

"COVID-19 has altered lives, economies and the nature of business on every continent -- from the largest cities to the smallest villages.

"It is the most urgent threat facing humanity today, but we cannot forget that climate change is the biggest threat facing humanity over the long term," said Espinosa.

Espinosa said the convergence of these two crises has opened a window of opportunity to build forward, to build cities and communities that are safe, healthy, green and sustainable.

"Nothing exemplifies this better than the efforts of our 2020 award-winning activities to address climate change."

The award announcement is part of the wider effort to mobilise action and ambition as national governments work toward implementing the Paris Climate Change Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The UN Global Climate Action Awards are spearheaded by the Momentum for Change initiative at UN Climate Change.

The projects are recognised as innovative solutions that not only address climate change but also help drive progress on many other sustainable development goals.

The 2020 winning activities were selected by an international advisory panel as part of the UN Climate Change's Momentum for Change initiative.

"It is crucial we celebrate all actors who are leading the way," said Gabrielle Ginér, Chair of the Advisory Panel.

"The recipients of the UN Global Climate Action Awards send a strong political signal to all nations, and through their leadership and creativity, we see essential change."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHE Global Himalayan Expedition UN COVID 19 Eco tourism
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
Image of Lamborghini Huracan EVO Spyder used for representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Lamborghini may set up Rs 1,750-crore plant in Andhra Pradesh
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Traders import carrot from Ooty, tomato from Madanapalli, Anantapur, Kurnool and cabbage from Tamil Nadu to the Nellore market.
In a first, Kerala fixes floor price of vegetables to tide over Covid impact
RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav addresses a gathering during an election rally for the upcoming Bihar assembly elections in Munger district. (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Elections 2020: Will Left parties make a difference in Kanhaiya Kumar's land?
Gallery
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
Despite the ongoing pandemic, the most awaited festival of Bengal, Durga Puja, began sans the usual pomp and crowd. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Bengal bids adieu to Goddess Durga with the hope for a Corona-free world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp