Pakistan has 'taken note' of signing of BECA pact between US and India: FO

During the high-level 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, India and the US inked a total of five agreements including the long-negotiated BECA pact.

Published: 28th October 2020 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo listens to Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a joint press conference at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has "taken note" of the signing of the strategic Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA) between the US and India, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

During the high-level 2+2 dialogue in New Delhi on Tuesday, India and the US inked a total of five agreements including the long-negotiated BECA pact that will allow sharing of high-end military technology, classified satellite data and critical information between their militaries.

A joint statement issued after the US-India talks asked Pakistan to take immediate, sustained and irreversible action to ensure that no territory under its control is used for terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of all such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai, Uri, and Pathankot.

"They emphasised the need for concerted action against all terrorist networks, including al-Qaeda, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen," it said.

Commenting on the signing of the pact, the Foreign Office said Pakistan has "taken note" of the signing of the BECA pact.

"These developments clearly negate the argument that India's mainstreaming in the international export control regimes will further the non-proliferation objectives of these regimes," it said.

"Pakistan has been consistently highlighting the threats posed to strategic stability in South Asia as a result of provision of advanced military hardware, technologies and knowledge to India, the FO added.

