Pakistan’s National Assembly demands recalling of envoy in France. But there's a catch

Muslims have reacted angrily to Macron's staunch defence of the right to mock religion following the beheading of a history teacher.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (Photo| AFP)

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan (File Photo| AFP)

In the wake of the Arab nations' outrage over French President Emmanuel Macron's refusal to condemn cartoon of Prophet Muhammad, Pakistan’s National Assembly passed a resolution to recall their ambassador in France.

However, there is a catch.

Pakistan does not have an ambassador posted in Paris, since the last ambassador Moin-ul-Haq was transferred to China three months ago.

Muslims have reacted angrily to Macron's staunch defence of the right to mock religion following the beheading of a history teacher who had shown his pupils cartoons of the Prophet Mohamed during a class discussion on free speech.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has led the charge against Macron, backing calls in the Islamic world to boycott French goods.

Depictions of the Prophet Mohammed are considered offensive by many Muslims, but in France such cartoons have become synonymous with freedom of expression and a proud secular tradition dating back to the Revolution.

In the aftermath of teacher Samuel Paty's murder, Macron vowed the country "will not give up cartoons".

Publication of the same drawings had sparked the 2015 massacre of cartoonists and others at the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, the beginning of a spate of deadly terror attacks on French soil.
 

(With AFP inputs)

