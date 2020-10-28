STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Trump slams media for 'blocking' alleged graft cases against Biden

Trump, before leaving for a campaign trail on Tuesday, told reporters at the White House that the mainstream media was not showing corruption against Biden.

Published: 28th October 2020 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2020 03:31 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

MILWAUKEE: US President Donald Trump has slammed the mainstream American media and big tech companies for blocking the alleged corruption charges against his opponent Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They have accused each other of serious corruption charges during the election campaigning, with the president alleging that Biden got USD 3.5 million from Russia and it came through Russian President Vladimir Putin because he was very friendly with the former mayor of Moscow.

Biden has denied the allegations.

Trump, before leaving for a campaign trail on Tuesday, told reporters at the White House that the mainstream media was not showing corruption against Biden.

Nobody has ever seen anything like we're witnessing right now. I think it's a very sad time and it'll go down as a very sad era for the media and certainly for big tech (companies).

I think what is going on with all of those companies -- I think they've hurt themselves very badly because they've been so restrictive when they don't want to show corruption, like you have with Biden -- that's totally corruption and everybody knows it -- and they're trying to protect, because he can make them wealthier, whereas they understand me, Trump said.

They understand where I'm coming from. It's very unfair. Nobody has ever seen anything like it. It's not freedom of the press it's the opposite. And, of course, the media is in the same bag, said the president.

At a separate election rally in the battleground State of Wisconsin, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr alleged that the media and the big tech companies are now campaigning on behalf of Biden and the Democratic Party.

The mainstream media today is indulging in censorship, he said, alleging that they are not letting any negative news against Biden and his family getting out.

Your First Amendment is on the table. They will do everything they can to silence you. It is a point of no return, he said, accusing social media of backing Democrats.

The president's son said that the Democratic Party no longer represents America's hard-working men and women as it is now pushing the for socialism and Marxism.

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition party and Biden and his running mate California senator Kamala Harris, he urged the Republican supporters to help re-elect his father.

And when we win, we can not only make America Great Again', but also we can make liberals cry again', he told hundreds of cheering supporters in this small city of Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Trump Jr has been campaigning across the states, making multiple stops seeking vote for his father.

Like his father, his talking points remains the same such as the achievement of the Trump administration, COVID-19, corruption and the left liberals that now dominate the Democratic Party.

He prominently compares himself with Biden's son Hunter Biden, who has been facing serious corruption charges.

It is in this context that he launched a scathing attack against the mainstream media and the big tech companies who he alleges have double standards: one for the Trump family and the other for the Biden family.

Our freedom is under attack. The Democratic Party used to represent the hard-working men and women across the country. That Party is no more. That party is gone. We think of the things that they're pushing these days. What other than socialism and Marxism? What are their priorities? It's not that hard-working men and women of this country.

This is not your grand-parents Democratic Party. This is not your parents Democratic Party. It's a party of AOC (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez ), Rasheeda Talib, Nancy Pelosi and Kamala Harris. Who's going to be in charge folks. You realise they want to use Joe Biden as the camouflage, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
donald trump
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Anyone can buy plots in J&K now as Centre amends Land Revenue Act
F-18 naval fighter jets. (File | AP)
2+2 talks: US offers F-18 fighters to India for carrier-based operations
His most cherished achievement so far was being commissioned to create a Google doodle for the birth anniversary of late actress Madhubala last year.
From Kozhikode to Google: How this Bengaluru-based illustrator is celebrating art
Former Central Vigilance Commissioner K V Chowdary (Photo |EPS)
Absence of  law makes this graft-tainted ex-CVC immune from penal action

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
P Pon Mariappan at work in his salon cum library in Millerpuram. (Photo| Express)
This TN hairdresser runs a library in the same location, falls on PM's radar
For representational purposes
Bihar Polls 2020: Why job creation was finally part of the election agenda
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp