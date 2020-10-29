STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China asks US to walk with it instead of continuing provocations

Senior officials from both militaries have had a telephone conversation last week and agreed to strengthen communication, properly manage differences and disagreements.

Published: 29th October 2020 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2020 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

China flag US flag

China US flag (File Photo | reuters)

By PTI

BEIJING: The US should walk with China toward the same goal instead of continuing provocations in the sea and air spaces around it, Chinese Defence Ministry said on Thursday as it vowed to protect its sovereignty and security interests.

China's defence spokesman Senior Colonel Wu Qian told an online media briefing that senior officials from both militaries have had a telephone conversation last week and agreed to strengthen communication, properly manage differences and disagreements, and expand cooperation in fields of common interests.

The US should walk with China toward the same goal instead of continuing provocations in the sea and air spaces around China, he said.

Asked if China-US military exchanges could proceed as normal as they faced multiple challenges coupled with the severe COVID-19 pandemic, Wu said working groups from the two militaries have conducted video conferences on crisis communication in the past two days.

The two sides have also planned to conduct seminars on military humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) and consultations on maritime security issues by way of video conferences respectively in the coming mid-November and December, he said.

On reports that the US is considering using MQ-9 Reaper drones to attack some of the islands in the disputed South China Sea in case of an unfavourable situation for President Donald Trump's election campaign, Wu said that US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has already clarified through military and diplomatic channels that the relevant reports are not consistent with facts, and the US side has no intention of creating a military crisis against China.

"Maintaining communication between the two militaries is very important under the current circumstances.

We urge the US side to keep their words, take effective measures to stop military provocations in the sea and air spaces around China, and stop any actions that harm China's core interests and major concerns, Wu said.

Should anyone dare to stir up a conflict on the sea, the Chinese side will fight back resolutely to safeguard its national sovereignty and security interests, he said.

The US-China military tensions heightened in recent months over the disputed South China Sea and Taiwan.

China claims sovereignty over most of the South China Sea area while the Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan have counter claims over it.

The US in recent months has stepped up naval and aerial patrols over the area to assert the right of freedom of navigation.

The Chinese military closely tailed the US patrols sparking tensions.

China is also concerned over US naval ships travelling through the Taiwan straits and high-tech arms sales to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as part of its mainland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China US
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp