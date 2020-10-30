STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN

It is estimated that another 1.7 million currently ‘undiscovered’ viruses exist in mammals and birds - of which up to 850,000 could have the ability to infect people.

Published: 30th October 2020 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP

By Agencies

NEW DELHI: Future pandemics will emerge more often, spread more rapidly, do more damage to the world economy and kill more people than COVID-19 unless there is a transformative change in the global approach to dealing with infectious diseases, warns a major new report on biodiversity and pandemics by 22 leading experts from around the world.

Convened by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) for an urgent virtual workshop about the links between degradation of nature and increasing pandemic risks, the experts agree that escaping the era of pandemics is possible, but that this will require a seismic shift in approach from reaction to prevention.

COVID-19 is at least the sixth global health pandemic since the Great Influenza Pandemic of 1918, and although it has its origins in microbes carried by animals, like all pandemics its emergence has been entirely driven by human activities, said the report on Thursday. It is estimated that another 1.7 million currently ‘undiscovered’ viruses exist in mammals and birds - of which up to 850,000 could have the ability to infect people.

“There is no great mystery about the cause of the COVID-19 pandemic - or of any modern pandemic”, said Dr. Peter Daszak, President of EcoHealth Alliance and Chair of the IPBES workshop. “The same human activities that drive climate change and biodiversity loss also drive pandemic risk through their impacts on our environment.

Changes in the way we use land; the expansion and intensification of agriculture; and unsustainable trade, production and consumption disrupt nature and increase contact between wildlife, livestock, pathogens and people. This is the path to pandemics.” Pandemic risk can be significantly lowered by reducing the human activities that drive the loss of biodiversity, by greater conservation of protected areas, and through measures that reduce unsustainable exploitation of high biodiversity regions. This will reduce wildlife-livestock-human contact and help prevent the spillover of new diseases, says the report.

A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
