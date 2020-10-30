STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japan crosses one lakh COVID-19 cases, nine months after it reported the first one

Japan confirmed 808 new cases on Thursday, bringing the cumulative COVID-19 cases to 100,334, including 712 people who were on a cruise ship that was docked off a Japanese port earlier this year.

Published: 30th October 2020 12:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 12:26 PM   |  A+A-

People wearing face masks shop around at a secondhand book store in Tokyo on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

TOKYO: Japan's coronavirus cases have topped 100,000, nine months after the first case was found in mid-January, the health ministry said on Friday.

About one-third of the cases come from Tokyo, where 221 cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing a prefectural total to 30,677, with 453 deaths.

Nationwide, Japan has more than 1,700 deaths.

Experts say Japan has so far managed to avoid "explosive" infections as in Europe and the US without enforcing lockdowns, most likely thanks to the common use of face masks and disinfectant, as well as other common preventive measures including social distancing.

Japan had a nationwide state of emergency in April and May, and experienced a less serious second wave in August, but has since been seeing a slight uptrend in new cases in northern Japanese prefectures, setting off concerns of a surge in the winter.

Experts have urged extra caution at dining and drinking parties and workplaces.

According to health ministry data, nearly half of the new cases were in their 20s and 30s.

Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido this week raised a warning level after finding major clusters in urban entertainment districts.

Experts on Thursday also urged caution in Tokyo where daily count has fluctuated between 100s and 200s.

