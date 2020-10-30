STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan COVID-19 tally reaches 3,32,186 with over 1,000 new cases

The country registered 1,078 fresh infections, taking the national tally to 332,186, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Monday, June 15, 2020.

A health worker gets blood sample of a person during door-to-door testing and screening facility for the new coronavirus, in Islamabad, Pakistan. (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's new coronavirus cases surpassed the 1,000-mark on Friday after three months, as the second wave of the pandemic slowly but surely spreads across the country.

Last time, Pakistan registered more than 1,000 new infections on July 30 when 1,114 cases were detected in the country.

After that, the number of new cases remained below 1,000.

In this period, the minimum cases reported were 213 on August 30, according to the data shared by the ministry. 6At least 20 people have died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 6,795. Some 632 patients were in critical condition.

However, around 313,527 people have fully recovered so far.

The ministry reported that Sindh registered a total of 145,238 cases, Punjab 103,831, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 39,361, Islamabad 19,594, Balochistan 15,887, Gilgit-Baltistan 4,229 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 4,046 cases.

The authorities have performed a total of 4,409,537 tests, including 32,933 in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, officials have warned that the new restrictions would be imposed if the current trend of rising in the curve indicating new cases continued.

The spike coincides with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Muhammad, celebrated in the country.

Huge rallies were taken out in all major cities of Pakistan and TV footage showed that people were jostling and there was scant regard for the coronavirus guidelines.

The government has not stopped the big gatherings due to religious sensitivity.

