STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poland women's rights organizers vow largest protest yet over abortion ban

The national public prosecutor has vowed to file criminal charges against organizers of the protests for “causing an epidemiological threat," a charge that could carry a prison sentence of up to eight

Published: 30th October 2020 04:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2020 07:23 PM   |  A+A-

Women's rights activists hold placards during a protest in Warsaw, Poland

Women's rights activists hold placards during a protest in Warsaw, Poland (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WARSAW: Women's rights organizers are preparing for what they say will be the largest protest so far in over a week of mass nationwide street demonstrations in Poland triggered by a court ruling banning abortions of congenitally damaged fetuses.

The march is planned for Friday evening in Warsaw, the capital, in defiance of government appeals that people stay home due to skyrocketing coronavirus infections. Poland has hit new records almost daily this week, with over 21,600 new COVID-19 cases new cases in one day reported Friday.

The national public prosecutor has vowed to file criminal charges against organizers of the protests for “causing an epidemiological threat," a charge that could carry a prison sentence of up to eight years.

Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek also threatened to cut off funds to universities that have supported the protests. Some canceled classes during a nationwide strike on Wednesday. Czarnek said that university presidents "who encourage their students and academic teachers to take part in the demonstrations contribute to increasing the risk of the coronavirus pandemic.”

The news portal Onet reported Friday that Warsaw's district court was preparing to handle a large number of cases.

The past week of social upheaval followed a ruling last week by the constitutional court, which ruled that abortion in the cases of severe fetal deformities is unconstitutional.

The protests included people disrupting Mass and spray-painting slogans on churches last Sunday, actions that offended even many Poles who disagree with the court ruling.

The ruling Law and Justice party leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has since called on supporters to defend churches. And TVP, the state broadcaster which is used as a party mouthpiece, has been condemning the protesters, repeatedly calling them “left-wing fascists” and in a Thursday evening broadcast comparing them to totalitarian regimes that oppressed the church.

Poland already had one of Europe's most restrictive laws, which was forged in 1993 between the political and Catholic church leaders of the time. It allowed abortion only in the cases of fetal defects, risk to the woman's health as well as incest or rape.

Last week's constitutional court ruling leaves only the woman's health or pregnancy resulting from crimes as legal reasons for abortion.

Health Ministry figures show that 1,110 legal abortions were carried out in Poland in 2019, mostly because of fetal defects.

Polish women seeking abortions get them in Germany or other nearby nations, or illegally in Poland.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland activists Poland abortion ban
India Matters
Image for representation (File Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)
Oral polio vaccine may be protecting young Indians from COVID-19, finds study
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms: Crisil
A baby orangutan that was orphaned due to deforestation in Indonesia | AP
Human encroachment on nature will cause more pandemics, warns UN
PM Narendra Modi (File photo | PTI)
Economic recovery will be faster, confident of meeting $5 tn target by 2024: PM 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
While the headliners - DC and Marvel - stick to some famous franchisees with Wonder Woman, Black Panther and Thor, they also don’t shy away from ushering in a new team. Even Sony edges in with a few big-budget releases. We give you the nine films that should be on your must-watch list.
Hollywood releases: This is why 2021 is the year of superhero franchises aka DC and MCU movies!
While Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has witnessed some brilliant bowling spells by the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Mohammed Siraj to name a few, some bowlers have also been unlucky and have been at the receiving end of the batsmen in the tournament being played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
From Dale Steyn to Chris Jordan: Five worst bowling figures till now in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp