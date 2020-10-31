STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Rain-fuelled landslide in El Salvador kills nine; one missing

Local resident Roxana Ruiz came to the search area looking for news of her cousin; she later learned her body had been found.

Published: 31st October 2020 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2020 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

A rescue worker stands by as locals watch from the trunk of a tree that fell during a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

A rescue worker stands by as locals watch from the trunk of a tree that fell during a deadly landslide in Nejapa, El Salvador, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEJAPA: A landslide left nine people dead, seven injured and one missing after torrential rains in El Salvador, civil defence officials have said.

The slide occurred on Thursday night when earth from the upper part of the San Salvador volcano was set in motion, sweeping up trees and homes along a nearly 2.5-mile (4-kilometre) course some 12 miles (20 kilometres) north of the capital.

Local resident Roxana Ruiz came to the search area looking for news of her cousin; she later learned her body had been found.

"Three of my relatives died," Ruiz said.

"My cousin, her husband, and their child. They were buried, but now they found them."

Interior Minister Mario Duran on Friday said, "This morning we confirmed the deaths of two adult women, a girl, three adult men and a boy, and a few minutes ago we found a man and a woman."

Duran said trained dogs were aiding in the search.

He said that all but one of the 35 missing people had been located, but said the search will continue for one man whose wife's body had already been found.

"Some people crawled out of the rubble and mud, and they have joined the effort to rescue their relatives and friends," Duran said.

"The families in this area have suffered a tragic situation."

Civil Defence Director William Hernandez said "according to preliminary data, residents tell us that some 40 homes have been destroyed," adding that dozens of people were moved from the area to a church.

A total of 135 homes were damaged or destroyed by the landslide.

Housing Minister Michelle Sol promised to erect replacement housing for affected families, noting "we have found two lots where we can build housing for the victims. We are going to start the paperwork soon to offer these families help."

President Nayib Bukele mobilized the army to help in the search and rescue operation.

"We believe that we can find people alive and we are not going to rest," said Interior Minister Mario Duran.

Speaking from the site, Duran said that some managed to escape the flow of mud and joined the search for family and friends.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
El Salvador El Salvador landslide
India Matters
Conversion just for sake of marriage unacceptable: Allahabad HC
Covaxin
‘Roll out vaccine for high-risk patients with phase-3 trials’
An officer with the seized scooter and the list of pending violation cases. (Photo | EPS)
Asked to pay Rs 42,000 fine, Bengaluru man leaves bike with cops
Who can own property on the moon and mars?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Arvind Kejriwal launches 'Green Delhi' app to redress pollution complaints
Bollywood actor Gulshan Devaiah (Photo | Gulshan Devaiah Instagram)
People are raising voice with insincerity: Gulshan Devaiah on Bollywood controversies
Gallery
Scottish actor Sean Connery, considered by many to have been the best James Bond, has died aged 90, according to an announcement Saturday, October 31, 2020, from his family. Check out the rare photos of 'The Original James Bond'. (File Photo | AP)
RIP Sean Connery: Check out some rare photos of The 'Original' James Bond
We know how much Cristiano Ronaldo loves his mom and sister. We have also heard how Harry Maguire got into the infamous bar fight for his sister. Tales of family support and surviving tough times together have always been told by many footballers. However
These football stars are in a 'complicated relationship' with their family... | Depay, Van Dijk, Adebayor and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp