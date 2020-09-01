STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine reaches phase 3 clinical trials in US, says Donald Trump

The UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is leading the trial as regulatory sponsor.

Published: 01st September 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

US President Donald Trump speaks during a press briefing. (Photo | AP)

US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has announced that the vaccine for coronavirus being developed by AstraZeneca has reached phase three clinical trials in the country and is very close to being finalised for approval.

The phase 3 trial is being implemented as part of Operation Warp Speed, a multi-agency collaboration led by the US Health and Human Services, which aims at accelerating the development and manufacturing of medical countermeasures for COVID-19 and delivering 300 million doses of an effective vaccine by January 2021.

"I am pleased to announce that AstraZeneca vaccine has reached phase three clinical trials," Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday.

"That's joining another group of vaccines that are very close to the end, and hopefully, approval," he added.

AstraZeneca is one of the leaders in the race to develop COVID-19 vaccine.

Other companies that have COVID-19 vaccines in phase 3 trials include Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc.

"In the United States, we're doing things that nobody thought would have been even possible. This is a process that would have taken, in some cases, years, and we did it in a matter of months," Trump said.

The National Institute of Health separately announced that Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating an investigational COVID-19 vaccine known as AZD1222 will enroll approximately 30,000 adult volunteers at 80 sites in the US to evaluate if the candidate vaccine can prevent symptomatic COVID-19.

The UK-based global biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is leading the trial as regulatory sponsor.

"Safe and effective vaccines will be essential to meet the global need for widespread protection against COVID-19," said National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director Anthony S Fauci.

"Positive results from preclinical research led by NIH scientists supported the rapid development of this vaccine candidate, which has also showed promise in early-stage clinical trials," he said.

Oxford University's Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group have developed AZD1222.

The candidate vaccine was licensed to AstraZeneca for further development.

Trump told reporters that the US remains on track to deliver a vaccine very rapidly in record time.

"Over the last month, new cases in the United States have declined by 38 per cent. Last week, we announced a breakthrough in testing that will allow us to have over 150 million rapid, point-of-care tests.

"These tests return results in less than 15 minutes, and many will be deployed to nursing homes," he said.

"We're focusing very strongly on nursing homes, assisted living facilities and other locations that serve high-risk populations.

"So we're going to have the 15-minute, and less, tests, and we will have 150 million rapid point-of-care tests," Trump said.

The US has so far recorded 6,030,782 coronavirus cases and 183,596 fatalities -- both the numbers highest in the world.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Donald Trump AstraZeneca COVID 19 vaccine coronavirus United States
India Matters
Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
If everyone wears a mask, we can achieve 90% effect of lockdown: Dr D Nageshwar Reddy
concerns have been raised regarding change of behaviour in big cats. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
See photos: Tigress, cubs come out in the open, hunt cow near Corbett
Focus on CT-scan for early diagnosis of Covid-19
For representational purposes. (File photo)
Over Rs 8 lakh crore! Worst shrink in GDP data shows economy is in ICU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp