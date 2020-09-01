STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin man pleads guilty to damaging IT company's computer network in US

Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh was charged last month with one count of intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorisation.

Published: 01st September 2020 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2020 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Computer, Mouse, Online

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW YORK: A 30-year old Indian-origin man has pleaded guilty to intentionally accessing the protected computer of an information-technology firm and running a code which led to the deletion of 16,000 accounts and heavy losses for the company in 2018.

Sudhish Kasaba Ramesh pleaded guilty in the federal court of San Jose, California.

He was charged last month with one count of intentionally accessing a protected computer without authorisation, United States Attorney David Anderson said.

According to the plea agreement, Ramesh admitted to intentionally accessing Cisco Systems' cloud infrastructure that was hosted by Amazon Web Services without Cisco's permission on September 24, 2018, according to a press release from the US Department of Justice.

Ramesh worked for Cisco and resigned in April 2018.

During his unauthorised access, Ramesh admitted that he deployed a code from his cloud project account that resulted in the deletion of 456 virtual machines for the IT company's application, which provided video meetings, video messaging, file sharing, and other collaborative functions.

After Ramesh deployed the code, over 16,000 accounts were shut down for up to two weeks, and caused the company to spend approximately USD 1,400,000 in employee time to restore the damage to the application and refund over USD 1,000,000 to affected customers.

Ramesh was released on bond after bail was set at USD 50,000.

Ramesh's sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 2020.

The maximum statutory penalty is five years imprisonment and a fine of USD 250,000.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
IT company US IT Company US Computer network
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp