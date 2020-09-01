STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want to visit White House? Public tours to resume from September 12 with COVID-19 rules

Tours will resume Sept. 12, for two days a week instead of five, and for just a few hours a day, the first lady's office announced Tuesday.

The White House (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Public tours of the White House, halted nearly six months ago due to the coronavirus outbreak, are set to resume later this month with new health and safety policies in place.

The number of visitors will also be capped.

"In order to ensure the safety and health of all visitors, there have been new policies implemented that align with the guidance issued by Federal, State, and local officials," the White House said.

All guests over age 2 will be required to wear a face covering and practice social distancing.

Social distancing dots will be placed on the ground to guide guests during check-in, and hand sanitizer will be available in multiple locations.

National Park Service, U.S. Secret Service officers and staff from the White House visitor's office who are working tour route will wear face coverings, gloves and encourage social distancing while interacting with guests.

Tours will be allowed only on Friday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m, and the number of guests will be capped at 18% of normal capacity, the White House said.

Last week, President Donald Trump invited 1,500 supporters to the White House lawn for his speech accepting the Republican presidential nomination.

Social distancing was not practiced as guests were seated close together, and few wore face coverings, as recommended by numerous medical and public health officials, including some of those advising the Trump administration.

