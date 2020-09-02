STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

13 more killed as heavy rains lash Pakistan, death toll rises to 176

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported widespread rains across the country while the Met Office forecast showed more downpour in the next 24 hours.

Published: 02nd September 2020 01:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 01:08 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan rains

Local residents examine their damaged house caused by heavy monsoon rains, in Yar Mohammad village near Karachi. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Incessant rains lashed Pakistan on Tuesday, killing 13 more people while the water level increased in the rivers across the country, creating a flood like situation.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reported widespread rains across the country while the Met Office forecast showed more downpour in the next 24 hours.

The NDMA data showed that 13 more people died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 176 since June 15 when the monsoon season started in the country.

Another 101 have been injured.

So far 72 people have been killed in Sindh, 48 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 19 in Balochistan, 16 in Punjab, 11 in Gilgit-Baltistan region and 10 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the NDMA data.

The NDMA reported that 1,307 houses were fully damaged due to rains, floods and landslides while another 853 were partially damaged.

The rescue and relief activities were going on and the Army troops were helping the civilian administration.

Due to the unremitting rain for the past several days, water swelled in rivers, creating a low flood like situation.

"River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood level. River Indus at Guddu Sukkur and River Chenab at Trimmu are in low flood level. All other major rivers are at below low flood level," reported the NDMA.

The situation in Karachi remained volatile as the mega city of over 20 million people faced the worst urban flooding in its recent history.

TV footage showed all major areas inundated and efforts have been going on to pump the water out of low-lying areas.

Several posh areas like Defence Housing Authority and Clifton also could not escape flooding.

The Army and civil administration are working to restore the civic network.

The Meteorological Office of the country in its forecast warned of more rains.

"Widespread thunderstorm/rain with heavy to very heavy falls is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Kabul and Indus along with Peshawar and Rawalpindi divisions," it said.

"Scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain with isolated heavy fall is expected over the upper catchments of rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej," it said, adding that rain was also expected in Bannu, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore, Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan administrative divisions.

However, on the positive note, the Met Office said that the "rainfall activity is likely to decrease significantly from 5 September".

Monsoon rains hit the sub-continent every year in the summer, bringing heavy downpour and floods that displace hundreds and thousands of people.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan rains Pakistan floods
India Matters
A health worker returns after taking a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020. (Photo | AP)
54% Covid-19 cases in India are in the 18-44 years age group: Centre
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
One-fifth of Chennai's population exposed to coronavirus, finds sero survey 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
NEP-based curriculum not before 2023, says NCERT director
People wearing protective face masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus wait in a queue to get temperature check and the health code in Beijing, China. (Photo | AP)
Chinese bus research adds to evidence of virus airborne spread

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A boy wearing a mask to prevent COVID-19 infection. (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
The Covid Debate | Masks and physical distancing can help achieve lockdown effect
President Pranab Mukherjee having a view of a rare book signed by Lord George Curzon at therenovated library of Rashtrapati Bhavan. (Photo | PTI)
RIP Pranab Mukherjee: The PM India never had
Gallery
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
Born on December 11, 1935 in the small village of Mirati in West Bengal's Birbhum district, Pranab Mukherjee received early lessons in life from his freedom fighter parents. (Photo | Express archives)
Remembering Pranab da- A glimpse into Congress stalwart's life
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp