STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan International Airlines sacks 74 more employees for fake degrees and other malpractices

Apart from the sacked personnel, four employees were demoted, and 11 others were penalised for various disciplinary issues.

Published: 02nd September 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

Sacked, Terminated, Fired

For representational purposes

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has sacked 74 more employees for having fake degrees, engaging in drug smuggling and for poor performance, according to a media report.

Of the 74 employees sacked by the national carrier last month, 27 were dismissed for fake degrees, 31 for unauthorised measures, six for not following rules, four for damaging property, one for involvement in drug trafficking and three for stealing government records, PIA officials told the Express Tribune newspaper.

Another two employees were removed for 'illegal activities'.

Apart from the sacked personnel, four employees were demoted, and 11 others were penalised for various disciplinary issues, the report said.

Now, the number of employees sacked in the airline in the last three months stands at 177, according to the report.

The PIA has taken up a so-called 'cleaning up' exercise of its staff following Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan's probe report into the May 22 Karachi plane crash.

The domestic flight from Lahore to Karachi crashed in a residential area near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

The aviation minister's probe report blamed the pilots and the air traffic control for the tragedy that killed 97 people.

The report called for wholesale changes in the operations of the airline.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pakistan International Airlines PIA PIA employees PIA fake degrees PIA malpractices
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp