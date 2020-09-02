STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pope Francis holds first public audience in months

The Pope didn't wear a mask as he met the crowd, but kept a safety distance from the faithful, who were cheering and waving at him.

Published: 02nd September 2020 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2020 05:18 PM   |  A+A-

Pope Francis arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican.

Pope Francis arrives for his general audience, the first with faithful since February when the coronavirus outbreak broke out, in the San Damaso courtyard, at the Vatican. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Francis used Wednesday's audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.

Francis said: "The current pandemic has highlighted our interdependence: We are all linked to each other, for better or for worse."

He added: "To come out of this crisis better than before, we have to do so together, all of us, in solidarity."

About 500 faithful attended the audience in the Vatican's San Damaso courtyard.

Under strict safety rules, faithful kept social distances as they sat in the courtyard and were all required to wear masks.

The Pope didn't wear one as he met the crowd, but kept a safety distance from the faithful, who were cheering and waving at him.

