Pope Francis holds first public audience in months

By Associated Press

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis has held his first public general audience after a pause of nearly six months due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Francis used Wednesday's audience to call for solidarity as the way to exit the crisis.

Francis said: "The current pandemic has highlighted our interdependence: We are all linked to each other, for better or for worse."

He added: "To come out of this crisis better than before, we have to do so together, all of us, in solidarity."

About 500 faithful attended the audience in the Vatican's San Damaso courtyard.

Under strict safety rules, faithful kept social distances as they sat in the courtyard and were all required to wear masks.

The Pope didn't wear one as he met the crowd, but kept a safety distance from the faithful, who were cheering and waving at him.