Pranab Mukherjee made significant contributions to strengthen ties with India: Singapore Foreign Minister

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan on Wednesday said that former President Pranab Mukherjee made significant contributions towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership.

Mukherjee died on Monday evening following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments.

He was 84.

Balakrishnan wrote in the condolence book at the High Commission of India here that Mukherjee, as a good friend of Singapore, made significant contribution towards strengthening bilateral relations under his leadership.

"On behalf of the government and people of Singapore, I offer our deepest condolences to the government and people of India on the passing of former President Shri Pranab Mukherjee.

"He was a true statesman who dedicated his life to serving and transforming India. Our thoughts are with the people of India and Shri Mukherjee's family," wrote the Singapore minister.

The High Commissioners from Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Ambassadors of the European Union, Japan, France and Spain also signed the condolence book.

A diplomat from Chile also signed the book, which was opened for two days from Wednesday.

A condolence letter was also received from the Ambassador of Russia, according to the Indian mission.

The long-time Congress leader and seven-time parliamentarian had tested positive for COVID-19 when he was hospitalised and was being treated for a lung infection.

He suffered a septic shock on Sunday due to it.

Doctors said he died of a cardiac arrest.

Mukherjee is survived by two sons and a daughter.

His son Abhijit Mukherjee was the first to break the news of the death of the veteran politician.