US study to track impact of COVID-19 among pregnant women in India, six other countries

Researchers hope to determine if infection increases the risk of complications such as preterm birth, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, newborn death and birth defects.

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A top American scientific body has launched study to track the prevalence and impact of COVID-19 infection among approximately 16,000 pregnant women in seven countries, including India.

The study will follow women through pregnancy and 12 months after childbirth to compare maternal, fetal and newborn outcomes of participants who have been infected with the virus to those of pregnant women who have not been infected, the National Institute of Health (NIH) said, announcing the launch of the study on Tuesday.

The participating countries are India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Kenya, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo and Guatemala, it said.

The study will be conducted by the Global Network for Women's and Children's Health Research, a group of clinical sites funded by the NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

At delivery, women enrolled in the study will receive an antibody test to determine if they have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, the NIH said in a statement.

Researchers hope to determine if infection increases the risk of complications such as preterm birth, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, newborn death and birth defects.

They also hope to assess participants' knowledge and attitudes of COVID-19 during pregnancy, including safety, protective practices and prenatal care.

Women in the study will also be invited to participate in a follow-up analysis to determine if maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection influences infant outcomes such as cerebral palsy, developmental delays and hearing and vision abnormalities, the NIH said.

