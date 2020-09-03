STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Chinese government​ opposes India's move to ban 118 mobile apps

The Chinese Commerce Ministry said that the country has always asked its companies to comply with international and local rules and regulations in their overseas operations.

Published: 03rd September 2020 04:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng

Chinese Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng (File photo| AP)

By ANI

BEIJING: The Chinese government on Thursday objected and expressed concerns over India's decision to ban 118 mobile applications.

Speaking at a press briefing, Gao Feng, the spokesperson of Chinese Commerce Ministry, said India has abused national security by imposing "discriminate restrictions" on Chinese companies, state-run Global Times reported.

Urging India to reconsider its move, Gao said, "China-India economic and trade cooperation yields mutual benefits."

ALSO READ| China taking advantage of COVID-19, India one such example: US Diplomat

He asserted that China has always asked its companies to comply with international and local rules and regulations in their overseas operations. "We hope that the Indian side will work with the Chinese side to maintain hard-won bilateral cooperation and development so as to build an open and fair business environment for international investors and services providers including Chinese companies," he was quoted as saying.

The Indian government on Wednesday decided to block 118 mobile apps including PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, WeChat Work and WeChat in view of the information available that they are engaged in activities, which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity, defence and security of India and public order.

ALSO READ| LAC standoff: Army gets better tactical position in Finger 4 area while countering Chinese attempts

The decision came amid border tensions with China in eastern Ladakh and nearly two months after the government banned 59 China-linked apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a release that the decision "is a targeted move" to ensure safety, security and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace.

The ministry said it has received many complaints from various sources including several reports about the misuse of some mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms for stealing and surreptitiously transmitting users' data in an unauthorised manner to servers, which have locations outside India.

It added that the compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern, which requires emergency measures.

The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of Home Ministry has also sent an exhaustive recommendation for blocking these malicious apps.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
India China ties India china standoff PUBG Chinese Commerce Ministry India chinese apps India app ban
India Matters
Andhra Pradesh High Court
One can bring permissible amount of liquor from other states: Andhra HC
No more posters on Covid houses in Bengaluru
After a month-long demolition work, the Secretariat premises looks completely flattened on Wednesday.
Telangana likely to accord BC status to 17 more castes
A boy gets tested for Covid-19 at Fever Hospital in Hyderabad on Monday | RVK Rao
Shocking mismatch in Hyderabad’s Covid numbers 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A woman gets her hair washed at a salon in Bengaluru, as the city opens up for more economic activity | Meghana Sastry
COVID19: Bengaluru salon opens up, finds innovative ways to reduce touch
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Indian Government bans PUBG, 118 other Chinese apps
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp