COVID-19 effect: Los Angeles declares fiscal emergency, 15000 jobs at risk
The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work.
Published: 03rd September 2020 02:18 PM | Last Updated: 03rd September 2020 02:18 PM | A+A A-
LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles City Council has declared a fiscal emergency because of the coronavirus pandemic, paving the way to furlough about 15,000 employees. Wednesday's declaration comes as the city looks at a tax shortfall this year of up to USD 400 million.
Mayor Eric Garcetti is expected to approve the measure. The furloughs, which would begin on October 11, would require civilian employees to take up to 18 days off from work. But a labour union official tells the Los Angeles Daily News that the furloughs violate labour contracts and will be vigorously fought.