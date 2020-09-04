STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China witnessed 'earth-shaking' changes under CPC leadership, says President Xi Jinping

Xi's remarks come as China faces increasing political and economic pressure from the US, tension along its border with India and push-back from European countries.

Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: President Xi Jinping put up a staunch defence of the ruling Communist Party, saying the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" under its leadership, amid strident criticism especially from the US that it pursued a totalitarian ideology.

Commemorating the 75th anniversary of victory in the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression on Thursday, Xi said Chinese people will not allow attempts by any individual or force to alienate them from the CPC.

"Any attempt to distort the history of the CPC or vilify its nature and objectives, to distort or change the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, or to deny or vilify the Chinese people's great achievements in building socialism will also be resolutely opposed by the Chinese people," official media here quoted him as saying.

Noting that the country has witnessed "earth-shaking changes" since the victory of the War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, Xi said that the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is ushering in a "bright future" as China is nearly completing its goals in poverty alleviation and building a moderately prosperous society in all respects, the state-run media reported.

Regarded as the most powerful leader heading the CPC, the military and the Presidency with prospects of lifelong tenure in power, Xi in a veiled attack on the US said anyone and any force that tries to impose their will on China through "bullying tactics" and attempts to change the development path of the country, won't be tolerated.

Xi's remarks come as China faces increasing political and economic pressure from the US, tension along its border with India and push-back from European countries and Southeast Asian nations over its economic and territorial ambitions.

On the back foot, countering the global criticism of its initial handling of the coronavirus pandemic which rapidly spread to all over the world after emerging in Wuhan city, China is battling growing adversity from the US on all fronts.

The US-China ties touched the lowest point when both the countries recently closed down their consulates in Houston and Chengdu.

The Trump administration turned the heat on Beijing on the South China Sea, Tibet and Hong Kong and a host of other issues.

US Secretary Mike Pompeo last month alleged that Xi is a "true believer in a bankrupt, totalitarian ideology," and the CPC "fears the Chinese people's honest opinions more than any foe" and the US "must also engage and empower the Chinese people."

The US now projects the CPC as a major threat and has also announced a travel ban on some of its members entering America.

Commenting on Xi speech, Li Haidong, a professor at the Institute of International Relations at the China Foreign Affairs University said it is the first time that China's top leader made comprehensive remarks of authority in the face of a series of "groundless" accusations and attacks on China, especially the constant smear campaign against the CPC.

"It also shows that the Chinese government is holding a very firm position with no fear of battling.

During World War II, the country achieved victory because of the leadership of the CPC and the power of the people," Li told the Global Times.

