STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19 cases reappear in dormitories of foreign workers in Singapore

Several new virus clusters in foreign worker dormitories have come up, though they were cleared of the disease a few weeks ago.

Published: 04th September 2020 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2020 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Singapore Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SINGAPORE: Coronavirus cases have resurfaced in the dormitories of foreign workers in Singapore, which were last month declared virus-free after extensive disinfection works were conducted, according to media reports on Friday.

The city-state reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, including three imported infections, taking the total number of cases in the country to 56,948, the Ministry of Health said.

The virus has so far claimed 27 lives in Singapore.

The three imported cases have been placed on 'stay-home notice'.

The remaining 37 new cases are foreign workers living in dormitories.

Several new virus clusters in foreign worker dormitories have come up, though they were cleared of the disease a few weeks ago, the Channel News Asia reported.

On Thursday, new clusters were identified at two foreign worker dormitories -- Cochrane Lodge and at Westlite Toh Guan dormitory -- both were cleared of the disease last month.

New clusters have also been identified at Sungei Tengah Lodge, Homestay Lodge, Tuas View Dormitory, Changi Lodge II, North Coast Lodge and Toh Guan Dormitory.

Meanwhile, the five imported cases reported on Thursday were arrivals from Bangladesh, India, the United Arab Emirates and the Philippines between August 22 and 31.

All of them are on 14-day 'Stay-Home Notice'.

With 137 COVID-19 patients being discharged from hospitals and community care facilities on Thursday, the total number of recovered patients stands at 56,028.

Currently, 52 confirmed cases are admitted in hospitals and 801 cases are isolated at community care facilities.

Stay up to date on all the latest World news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Singapore Coronavirus Singapore workers COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates 
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Steroids reduce mortality in corona patients, confirms new evidence
For representational purposes
You don't need to wear mask when in a car alone: Centre
EXPRESS ILLUSTRATION
Homemaker on a higher pedestal than earning member: HC
Ironically, the infected labourers in Ernakulam, who arrived from different states, had all tested negative during the antigen tests conducted on arrival. (Photo | EPS)
Covid-19 spread rampant among migrant workers in Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Robert Pattinson from 'The Batman' movie trailer as part of the DC FanDom online convention. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
After Black Adam now Batman tests positive for COVID-19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses at the third leadership summit of US India Strategic and Partnership Forum USISPF via video conference. (Photo | Twitter)
1.3 billion people have embarked on a journey to make India Atmanirbhar: PM Modi
Gallery
British monthly magazine 'Prospect' has announced that state Health Minister KK Shailaja has been selected as the world's top thinker for the Covid-19 age.
Kerala's KK Shailaja tops as women dominate top 10 of Prospect's 'thinkers for the COVID-19 age' list
Pictures of a tigress capturing her hunt, a cow in a village in Corbett landscape have gone viral on social media and caught everyone's attention. (Photo | Mukesh Yadav)
Spotted: Tigress, cubs come out in the open to hunt cow near Jim Corbett national park
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp